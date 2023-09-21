5 Potential opponents for Mustafa Ali if he debuts in AEW

Mustafa Ali has officially parted ways with WWE after a seven-year stint with the promotion. Sadly, the star was never truly utilized across his run and not once captured gold in the Stamford-based promotion.

However, could he go on to have more success in AEW? Fans notably pushed for his debut a few years ago, and now that he's officially not signed to WWE, it could finally happen. Continue reading as we list five potential opponents for Mustafa Ali in AEW.

#5. Andrade El Idolo and Mustafa Ali still have some unfinished business

Andrade El Idolo is one of the most praised stars on the AEW roster. The star initially won fans' hearts during his NXT run, making him almost an instant favorite in AEW. Despite some criticism about his handling, he remains a top star in the promotion, and many believe a future World Champion.

Expand Tweet

During their time together in WWE, Andrade and Mustafa Ali clashed quite a few times. According to their official record, El Idolo won their last clash in October 2019 after losing to Ali on three separate occasions. Due to this, Mustafa could seek some retribution and continue his 3-1 lead.

#4. Buddy Matthews and Mustafa Ali have a lot of history that goes back to WWE 205

Since debuting in AEW, Matthews has almost completely reinvented himself. Currently, he's found a home for himself in the House of Black, and together, the stable has even captured gold. Additionally, Buddy Matthews has since put on numerous matches that fans have wholeheartedly praised.

Expand Tweet

Ali and Matthews' feud first began during their shared time in WWE 205, and the two eventually clashed on the main roster as well. At this point, Mustafa has won seven out of the nine matches the two took part in. Notably, Ali last gained a four-match victory streak over Buddy Matthews, leaving open the door for some bad blood.

#3. Adam Cole and Mustafa Ali never clashed during their runs in WWE

The Panama Playboy is regarded as one of the best wrestlers in the industry today. Across his NXT run, he was at the top of the food chain and considered the face of the brand. Currently, Cole could be healing up from a serious ankle injury, so a potential clash with Ali in AEW could be a ways off.

Some fans online have compared Adam Cole and Mustafa Ali over the years due to their similar builds. However, this would be an unpredictable bout since the men have never gone toe-to-toe before. If AEW snags Ali, fans will likely eventually have their dream match when these two men come face-to-face.

#2. Darby Allin and Mustafa Ali haven't clashed in five years

AEW's resident daredevil has made quite a name for himself in the promotion and is considered one of the promotion's "pillars." Allin is a multi-time TNT Champion, which only elevates him as a star. Additionally, with his pairing alongside Sting, Darby Allin is first in line to be the successor to The Icon.

Back in November 2018, Allin and Ali clashed in a singles match in EVOLVE. At the time, Mustafa gained a victory over the former TNT Champion, but the two could pick off where they left things. Only time will tell, but Darby Allin has not shied away from a heated battle yet.

#1. Bryan Danielson was one of Mustafa Ali's biggest opponents in WWE

The American Dragon is one of the most praised wrestlers in the industry today. In AEW alone, he's already become a locker room leader and Tony Khan claims he'd leave the promotion to him someday. While he might have plans to retire within the year, if Ali jumps to AEW, there could just be some time left to have one last clash.

Expand Tweet

In December 2018, Mustafa Ali notably clashed in a singles match against Bryan Danielson. Their highest-profile clash was undoubtedly when the men met in a Triple Threat at Fastlane 2019, where Ali had a chance to win the WWE Championship. With their history and Danielson's passion for working with younger talent, this is a match waiting to happen.

Recommended Video Why Chad Gable could be the next WWE mega star