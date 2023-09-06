Bryan Danielson next in line to take over AEW should anything happen to Tony Khan - Reports

Running a major wrestling promotion is no small feat, as AEW President Tony Khan can attest to. Given how much goes into making the product worthwhile for fans across the world, the company leader needs to have supreme trust in someone to offer them the reigns should anything happen to them, and it seems like Bryan Danielson is Khan's chosen candidate.

It's no secret that The American Dragon has risen through the ranks in terms of his backstage influence in the Jacksonville-based promotion. From basically his first day in AEW, he was seen as a locker room leader, and his official roles behind the scenes have only expanded since.

According to PWInsider, Tony Khan has so much faith in the former WWE Champion that he told his father to turn to Danielson should the AEW President ever find himself in a situation where he is not able to run the promotion.

Additionally, the outlet noted that Danielson has been responsible for facilitating between talents, or at least attempting to, stemming back to before All In.

Tony Khan has never been shy of expressing his admiration for Bryan Danielson, and this vote of confidence is a true testament to The American Dragon's brilliant wrestling mind.

Bryan Danielson wins a gruesome match at AEW All Out 2023

Several months after suffering an unfortunate injury at this year's Forbidden Door pay-per-view, Bryan Danielson made an unexpected return to AEW on the most recent episode of Collision.

He would then go on to face Ricky Starks in a strap match at All Out the following night, in a bout that can only be described as brutal. Both men left their all in the ring, shedding blood and exchanging strikes that would make even the most hardened men wince.

Ultimately, it was Danielson who came out victorious, but credit must be given to Starks as well for proving that he can hang with the top dogs, even in an extremely violent affair.

