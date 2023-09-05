"That's not a no" - 4-time WWE champion on stepping into major AEW Collision backstage role after CM Punk's departure

Bryan Danielson, who suffered a broken arm at this year's AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, made an unexpected return on the most recent episode of Collision to confront Ricky Starks and set up a Strap match with the 33-year-old at All Out. The two delivered a hard-hitting contest at the pay-per-view, which was won by Danielson.

Expand Tweet

During the media scrum after the AEW All Out pay-per-view, Bryan Danielson talked about work and his family life.

Danielson, who had taken a backstage role in creative before his injury, said he loves his role in the company but wants to be with his family. Narrating a recent incident involving his six-year-old daughter, The American Dragon added that going to every show makes it hard to be around his family.

"It's hard, because I love [the creative] aspect of it so much, but I also love being with my family, and going to shows takes you away from your family," Danielson said. "She [Danielson's daughter] says to me things like this: 'Daddy, you're gonna be done wrestling when I turn 7, right? You're gonna be home every day when I turn 7.' And that's really hard to turn down, right?"

However, Danielson did not deny taking a bigger creative role and stated that he would try to find ways to make it work and achieve a healthy work-life balance.

"All of that to say, I've got a lot of thinking to do," Danielson said. "That's not a no, it's a, 'How do I make this work while still keeping the meaningful things in my life — the things that I find important — putting them as a top priority?'" (H/t Wrestling Inc)

All Elite Wrestling CEO and head of creative Tony Khan said that Saturday night's AEW Collision might be more favorable for Danielson's schedule. Khan also talked about the termination of CM Punk's contract during the media scrum and said the decision was difficult but was right.

Bryan Danielson praised AEW Star Jon Moxley and talked about The Blackpool Combat Club

The Blackpool Combat Club is a stable in AEW founded by William Regal during his tenure in the company alongside Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley. It was later joined by Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta.

During the All Out media scrum, Danielson also took time to talk about the ethics of The Blackpool Combat Club and praised Jon Moxley.

"One of the ethics I believe in is you step up when you need to step up," Danielson stated. "Us as the BCC, who are a collective, who are real friends — we take stepping up seriously, whether that is in story or in real life. And I think nobody is a better example of that than Jon Moxley, who has stepped up every time that we need him to. ... I just see it as kind of a way of life for us." (H/t Wrestling Inc)

During a recent interview, Tony Khan praised Bryan Danielson and said that he had already asked his father to turn to The American Dragon if something ever happened to him.

What are your thoughts about Bryan Danielson taking a larger role in AEW creative? Tell us in the comment section below.

Recommended Video Why WWE fans LOVE John Cena