4-time WWE Champion is reportedly a "key part of creative" in AEW

AEW's Bryan Danielson is widely considered one of this generation's best wrestlers. As such, it should come as no surprise that he has garnered a lot of influence backstage. Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer provided an update on The American Dragon's creative role in Tony Khan's company.

It was recently reported that Danielson has picked up a behind-the-scenes role in the promotion, focusing largely on creative direction. This is in addition to his on-screen role as an active wrestler.

According to Meltzer, the Blackpool Combat Club member's influence backstage is more prominent than initially suspected. He said the following on a recent edition of Wrestling Observer Radio:

"Danielson's got a lot of booking influence now in AEW. It's more than people think," Meltzer said. "He’s a very key part of creative right now." [H/T: Inside the Ropes]

Mr. Wrestling VI @wrestling_VI "I've never been at a place ( #AEW ) where the company has so much heart for the wrestlers. That is so meaningful and it makes me feel so grateful for this place." - Bryan Danielson "I've never been at a place (#AEW) where the company has so much heart for the wrestlers. That is so meaningful and it makes me feel so grateful for this place." - Bryan Danielson https://t.co/R8yOO4at5B

During the post-Double or Nothing media scrum, Tony Khan and Bryan Danielson admitted to having extensive conversations about wrestling creative even before The American Dragon was a part of the roster.

Given the undying passion both men have for the business, this comes as no surprise. Fans will no doubt be eagerly anticipating what Khan and Danielson come up with next.

Bryan Danielson challenges a top star at a non-AEW event

With the second iteration of AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door set to take place at the end of the month, it looks as though Bryan Danielson has set his sights on a match with one of Japan's top stars.

This past Sunday at NJPW Dominion, the BCC member appeared via video and challenged Kazuchika Okada to a match. The Rainmaker accepted the challenge, bringing this hotly-anticipated dream match one step closer to reality.

While an official date has not been set for their bout, it is expected to take place at the promotions' crossover event on June 25 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

