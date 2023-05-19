It is being reported that Bryan Danielson has taken up a new role in AEW. This role will be in addition to him being an active wrestler in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

The former WWE Superstar officially became All Elite back in 2021. He made his first appearance on September 5 at the All Out pay-per-view, confronting The Elite. He has competed for the World Title on a few occasions as well. Danielson is currently part of the Blackpool Combat Club faction along with Wheeler Yuta, Claudio Castagnoli, and Jon Moxley.

A recent report from Fightful Select has revealed that Bryan Danielson will not only be an active participant inside the squared circle but also behind the scenes. He will reportedly help out in the creative process of the upcoming AEW show Collision.

It was recently announced that AEW's brand-new show will be debuting on the 17th of June this year. The announcement was first made at the Warner Brother's Upfront event. The show will also see the much-awaited return of former TNT Champion Miro, former Women's Champion Thunder Rosa, and suspended star Andrade El Idolo.

All Elite Wrestling @AEW



To read the full press release:… As announced at the Warner Bros. Discovery 2023 Upfront presentation today, TNT will launch a second night of professional wrestling with a new 2-hour series, #AEWCollision , starting on Saturday, June 17th LIVE at 8pm ET/7pm CT on @tntdrama To read the full press release:… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… As announced at the Warner Bros. Discovery 2023 Upfront presentation today, TNT will launch a second night of professional wrestling with a new 2-hour series, #AEWCollision, starting on Saturday, June 17th LIVE at 8pm ET/7pm CT on @tntdrama!To read the full press release:… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/roOipqNDD6

Tony Khan announced the upcoming schedule of AEW Collision

It was previously revealed that Tony Khan would be showing up on this week's episode of Dynamite to make a major announcement.

With earlier in the day, a blockbuster announcement about Collision being already made, the AEW President showed up on last night's episode of Dynamite to announce the schedule of the new show.

He revealed that the show will not only be touring the United States of America but will also cross the border and take place in Canada as well. Starting from June 24th to the July 15th episode of Collision, the show will be taking place in multiple cities in Canada.

The location of Collision's debut will be announced next week on Dynamite.

