Create

CM Punk's AEW future still up in the air after Tony Khan's announcement on Dynamite

By Ojas Kulkarni
Modified May 18, 2023 07:28 IST
Tony Khan (left); CM Punk (right)
Tony Khan (left); CM Punk (right)

On the latest edition of Dynamite, Tony Khan took to the stage to share some exciting news with the fans regarding AEW Collision, with CM Punk's future still in the air.

The star's AEW future remains uncertain as Warner Bros. Discovery announced the launch of Collision on June 17. CM Punk reportedly requested not to be included in the press release, fueling tension with AEW over the potential return of his friend Ace Steel, whom the company released. The Former WWE Champion desired Steel's presence backstage during Collision tapings.

On Dynamite tonight, Khan unveiled the official schedule for AEW Collision, revealing a tour that will take the show through Canada before returning to the United States for the July 22 episode, which will be held in Newark, NJ.

The other dates and cities announced by Khan are as follows: June 17 location to be announced next week, June 24 in Toronto, ONT, June 29 in Hamilton, ONT, July 8 in Regina, SK, and July 15 in Saddledome Calgary, AB.

#AEW CEO & GM @TonyKhan is here with more details about #AEWCollision LIVE! #AEWDynamite is LIVE on TBS! https://t.co/wlEvpO0Jpa

Rumors have hinted at the United Center in Chicago as the debut location for AEW Collision, but an official announcement is anticipated in the coming week. With CM Punk's involvement uncertain, fans eagerly await further details, adding to the intrigue.

Do you think Tony Khan should sign Ace Steel? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Recommended Video
tagline-video-image

These celebrities have unexpected wins over WWE stars!

Quick Links

Edited by Angana Roy
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...