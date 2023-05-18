CM Punk's AEW future still up in the air after Tony Khan's announcement on Dynamite

On the latest edition of Dynamite, Tony Khan took to the stage to share some exciting news with the fans regarding AEW Collision, with CM Punk's future still in the air.

The star's AEW future remains uncertain as Warner Bros. Discovery announced the launch of Collision on June 17. CM Punk reportedly requested not to be included in the press release, fueling tension with AEW over the potential return of his friend Ace Steel, whom the company released. The Former WWE Champion desired Steel's presence backstage during Collision tapings.

On Dynamite tonight, Khan unveiled the official schedule for AEW Collision, revealing a tour that will take the show through Canada before returning to the United States for the July 22 episode, which will be held in Newark, NJ.

The other dates and cities announced by Khan are as follows: June 17 location to be announced next week, June 24 in Toronto, ONT, June 29 in Hamilton, ONT, July 8 in Regina, SK, and July 15 in Saddledome Calgary, AB.

Rumors have hinted at the United Center in Chicago as the debut location for AEW Collision, but an official announcement is anticipated in the coming week. With CM Punk's involvement uncertain, fans eagerly await further details, adding to the intrigue.

