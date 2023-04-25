5 potential reasons why CM Punk showed up backstage on WWE RAW last night

Current AEW star CM Punk made an unexpected backstage appearance at WWE RAW last night, which has set the wrestling world abuzz.

The Straightedge Superstar is no stranger to controversy, but this is certainly ballsy even for him, given his current issues with AEW.

What could possibly be the reason for Punk's appearance? Here are five potential reasons.

#5. WWE Raw was held in CM Punk's hometown of Chicago

Monday Night Raw emanated from the Allstate Arena in Chicago, Illinois. CM Punk is of course, synonymous with the city.

Given that WWE's flagship show was in Punk's backyard, perhaps it was just a case of the Chicago native visiting old friends and former colleagues. There was even a video on social media showing the former AEW World Champion talking to WWE Superstar Tamina in the parking lot of the arena.

#4. Met Triple H about a potential WWE return

Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps One person under contract to WWE who saw CM Punk backstage at RAW last night theorizes he may have also been there to ‘kill whatever past heat’ he had with Triple H (PWInsider). One person under contract to WWE who saw CM Punk backstage at RAW last night theorizes he may have also been there to ‘kill whatever past heat’ he had with Triple H (PWInsider). https://t.co/IMeOk4HSq5

CM Punk apparently had a quick catch up with Triple H before being asked to leave. The Cerebral Assassin and Second City Saint haven't always been on the best of terms both on and off screen.

They famously feuded with each other back in 2011, and Punk went on to former friend Colt Cabana's podcast to publicly chastise The Game for holding him back. It is not known whether the two have had any contact with each other since 2014, when Punk walked out of the company.

Fightful has reported that Triple H was shocked to see Punk backstage, but it seems they were at least amicable. The report indicated that the two parties shook hands before the 44-year-old left.

#3. Make amends with The Miz

Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps Backstage at #WWERAW tonight, The Miz and CM Punk spoke for a short period of time and "cleared the air." (PWInsider). Backstage at #WWERAW tonight, The Miz and CM Punk spoke for a short period of time and "cleared the air." (PWInsider). https://t.co/9YPC7Vy2IM

Before WWE RAW went on air, a report stated that CM Punk was backstage and met multiple WWE Superstars.

He apparently made a point of burying the hatchet with The Miz. Punk infamously had an issue with the A-lister headlining WrestleMania 27 back in 2011.

Like many others, the Straightedge Superstar questioned The Miz's talent and passion for the business. Since then, however, the former reality television star has proven to be a loyal company man and has more than proven his worth with nearly two decades of service.

It's good to know Punk has matured to the point where both wrestlers can move past their issues.

#2. Gain better contract leverage with AEW

PW Chronicle @_PWChronicle



Several AEW talent were in “disbelief” when they heard Punk was backstage.



- per Numerous talent within WWE believed that CM Punk being backstage at #WWERaw was a publicity stunt for a return to #AEW soon.Several AEW talent were in “disbelief” when they heard Punk was backstage.- per @FightfulSelect Numerous talent within WWE believed that CM Punk being backstage at #WWERaw was a publicity stunt for a return to #AEW soon.Several AEW talent were in “disbelief” when they heard Punk was backstage. - per @FightfulSelect https://t.co/wR6CZRT7Gr

It's no surprise that CM Punk's unscheduled appearance might not have been well received by AEW wrestlers.

According to Fightful, many were in disbelief that he would enter enemy territory so blatantly, especially when he's under contract with AEW.

This could easily be a tactical move by Punk to gain the upper hand in his negotiations with AEW President Tony Khan regarding his return.

With the fallout from All Out still not properly resolved by all parties in the last year, perhaps Punk needed to remind everyone of his star power and influence.

If AEW knows WWE could potentially make a play for the Chicago native, they might make more of a concrete effort to bring their top star back.

#1. Build hype for impending AEW return

Wrestling News @WrestlingNewsCo #AEW REPORT: AEW Collision will be a 2-hour show every Saturday night, likely on TNT with CM Punk as top star wrestlingnews.co/aew-news/repor… REPORT: AEW Collision will be a 2-hour show every Saturday night, likely on TNT with CM Punk as top star wrestlingnews.co/aew-news/repor… #AEW https://t.co/pE5DjCbxCT

CM Punk is rumored to be returning in June to headline a new show, AEW Collision.

He is reportedly in talks with the promotion for a long-awaited comeback, and that he, FTR, and Chris Jericho were scheduled to meet and clear the air, which could lead to a potential feud between the two former WWE Superstars.

Could Punk's appearance be anything more than a publicity stunt to build hype for his impending return? It sure got the wrestling community talking, so it definitely achieved the goal if that was the intention.

