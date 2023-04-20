Who could CM Punk feud with upon his likely AEW return? Real-life issues to be sorted

CM Punk is reportedly set to make his much-anticipated return to AEW following months of absence from Tony Khan’s promotion. There are also rumors of the Second City Saint facing an old rival from his WWE days should he decide to make a comeback.

CM Punk’s AEW World Championship run came to a dramatic end in the wake of his involvement in a locker room brawl after All Out 2022. The Second City Saint was stripped of his title and suspended from AEW following the events of the September 4th pay-per-view.

Given their alleged real-life heat, it would be a no-brainer for Tony Khan to bring the feud between Punk and Jericho to AEW television. Jericho previously shot down reports of a potential feud with Punk on social media.

Fightful Select reported a couple of days ago that a sit-down between Punk, FTR and Chris Jericho was in the works, potentially to chalk out plans for a future angle between the two former AEW World Champions. As of this writing, there’s no word on whether the meeting materialized between the AEW stars.

Jericho has been one of the most vocal critics of Punk since the events of “Brawl Out”. The Wizard reportedly referred to Punk as a “cancer.” The Chicago native responded with a scathing message in a since-deleted Instagram post.

CM Punk & Chris Jericho could collide in massive WWE rematch after 10 years

It won’t be the first time Punk and Jericho have shared the ring together, should they decide to approach the matter in an amicable way. The two superstars crossed paths multiple times during their stint with Vince McMahon’s WWE.

Punk and Jericho were involved in a deeply personal rivalry that led to several great matches between the two, including a Chicago Street Fight at the Extreme Rules pay-per-view in 2012. Their last match against each other transpired over a decade ago at WWE Payback.

CM Punk is rumored to be returning to feature on AEW Collision. The show is set to debut on June 17, 2023, in Chicago, which happens to be the hometown of the Second City Saint. It remains to be seen if the return will transpire.

Do you want CM Punk to return to AEW? Let us know in the comments!

Poll : 0 votes