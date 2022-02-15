5 rare photos of AEW stars as children

Over the past few years, AEW has managed to assemble one of the greatest rosters in pro wrestling. It's become one of the top landing spots for free agents, and many of the industry's top stars have declared themselves All Elite as a result.

With the physical presence and star power that's on display, it's difficult to picture some of AEW's wrestlers as children. However, a few rare photos exist that shed light on the formative years of the promotion's biggest stars.

While we've grown used to seeing these talents under the bright lights on television, many had humble origins. Some seemed destined to make their living in the ring while others came from unexpected backgrounds.

Seeing some of the industry's top stars at such a young age, it's difficult to imagine them growing up to become pro wrestlers. Here are five images that show our beloved AEW stars as children.

#5. AEW star Hook with his father Taz

Wrestling News @WrestlingNewsCo Throwback pic of Taz ready to send baby HOOK Throwback pic of Taz ready to send baby HOOK https://t.co/TZuxkfS0sA

Hook is one of the freshest talents on the All Elite Wrestling roster. The Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil was a sensation even before his in-ring debut, and it's easy to see why.

Hook oozes confidence in everything from his entrance music to his moveset. His swagger as he strolls to the ring and leans in the corner captivates fans and enrages opponents even before the bell.

And then there's the way he wrestles. Hook's style inside the ring is vicious and buttery smooth. He decimates opponents with a large array of suplexes, holds and reversals. The best part is how effortlessly he seems to execute every step.

The photo above shows Hook as a child with his father Taz. It really should be no surprise how good the 22-year-old is right now, considering his lineage. The new recruit in Team Taz has given the stable a much-needed boost in the rather crowded All Elite scene.

