5 Reasons why Adam Copeland (FKA Edge) must end Jon Moxley's AEW World Title reign at Revolution 2025

In the latest episode of AEW Collision, Cope laid down a huge challenge for the reigning AEW World Champion, Jon Moxley. The Rated-R Superstar cut a passionate promo, chastising The One True King for trying to destroy the AEW roster.

The 51-year-old ended his promo by challenging Moxley to a singles bout for the AEW World Championship at Revolution 2025. The Death Riders' recent attacks on Rated FTR have seemingly pushed Cope to his limits, as he now intends to end Moxley's reign of terror once and for all.

Jon Moxley vs. Cope is surely going to be a blockbuster affair. Despite being in the most dominant form of his career, certain factors suggest The Ace of AEW may end up biting the dust against The Rated-R Superstar.

In this article, let's look at five reasons why Cope should end Jon Moxley's World Title reign at Revolution 2025:

#5. The Death Riders storyline has failed to impress the AEW audience

The Death Riders story had a lot of momentum when it first started. The faction started its operations by taking out Bryan Danielson and Darby Allin, showing that Moxley and Co. were not afraid of targeting the big guns.

Following Jon Moxley's AEW World Title win at WrestleDream 2024, the faction brutally assaulted The American Dragon, putting an unfortunate end to his full-time career. It turned out to be the peak of this storyline, as everything went downhill for Moxley and his allies after this.

The ambiguity surrounding The Death Riders members' motivations has hurt their connection with the audience. While Jon Moxley has constantly talked about his intention to rebuild All Elite Wrestling, he has never been able to explain why he is doing this.

The monotonous promos and repetitive beatdown angles have led to a stark decline in fans' investment in this storyline. The Purveyor of Violence has not had a single intriguing feud in his fourth World Title reign. This speaks volumes about how underwhelming The Death Riders story has been.

At Revolution 2025, Cope should overcome Moxley's threat and become the new AEW World Champion. The One True King's title reign has done more harm than good to the Jacksonville-based promotion, and it is high time Tony Khan takes the title off him.

#4. Cope would be a legitimate choice to dethrone The Purveyor of Violence

Initially, Jon Moxley wanted the younger stars of AEW to step up and take the title off him. However, The Ace of AEW now finds himself dealing with veterans like Jeff Jarrett and Cope, meaning that he has veered away from his original goal.

At Revolution 2025, Cope could put the final nail in the coffin of The Death Riders by dethroning The One True King. Fans would welcome AEW's decision to crown The Rated-R Superstar, who is one of the most decorated veterans in the wrestling business.

With 11 WWE World Titles to his name, the Canadian native is an excellent choice to become the next flagbearer of All Elite Wrestling. While he may not hold the title for a long time, Cope's reign as the AEW World Champion could help recover the prestige of the championship.

The Rated-R Superstar is a beloved figure in the wrestling community, and the audience will be delighted to see him hold another world championship. It would also be a moment of redemption for Cope, who failed to capture a title during his last WWE run.

#3. It could trigger a character reset for all the members of The Death Riders

In August 2024, Jon Moxley made his return to AEW alongside Marina Shafir. At All Out 2024, PAC and Claudio Castagnoli also unveiled themselves as members of Moxley's newest faction.

While he was initially reluctant to align with The Death Riders, Wheeler Yuta also accepted Moxley's leadership by betraying Bryan Danielson at WrestleDream 2024.

Unfortunately, all the members of the villainous faction have struggled to grab the attention of the audience since turning heel. Marina Shafir continues to be the least interesting figure in this storyline, as she has barely had any character development in the past five months.

Wheeler Yuta has become the sacrificial lamb, who is used to lure and trap the opponents of The Death Riders. PAC and Claudio Castagnoli have been affected the most by the failure of this storyline, as their singles careers have been put on hold.

Jon Moxley's creative ideas have failed to create the desired impact, causing him to lose credibility in the eyes of the audience. If The One True King loses his title at Revolution 2025, it can serve as a much-needed reset for the whole group.

After failing to fulfill their mission, The Death Riders would be left with no choice but to rethink their motivations. It wouldn't be surprising if the faction disbands permanently following Moxley's defeat on March 9.

#2. Cope's victory would kick off a new era for All Elite Wrestling

The quality of AEW's weekly programming has declined rapidly since Jon Moxley became the AEW World Champion. The lack of great storylines has made the main event scene the least exciting it has ever been.

If Cope captures the AEW World Title at Revolution 2025, it will open up the doors for many entertaining storyline possibilities. With The Death Riders being out of the picture, top stars like MJF, Swerve Strickland, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega would finally be able to move up the card.

All these names could have compelling feuds with The Rated-R Superstar. Tony Khan must inject some star power into the main event scene to restore fan interest in the AEW programming.

The Rated-R Superstar could bring a great amount of fans back to the Jacksonville-based company with his world championship reign. Cope has been a proven draw throughout his illustrious career, and fans will love to see him lock horns with other top talents of the company.

The Jacksonville-based promotion might continue to struggle on the ratings front if it does not take the title off Jon Moxley at Revolution. Cope's title win could kick off a new phase for All Elite Wrestling, allowing the company to leave behind The Death Riders' reign of terror.

#1. Cope's victory could open the doors for Christian Cage to finally cash in his contract

At All In 2024, Christian Cage won the Casino Gauntlet Match by pinning Kyle O'Reilly. With this victory, The Patriarch earned a guaranteed AEW World Title shot at the time and place of his choosing.

Unfortunately, Cage has not been able to successfully cash in his opportunity against Jon Moxley. With The Death Riders looming around, Christian has found it difficult to get The One True King in a vulnerable spot. The longer Moxley stays at the top, the more unlikely it will be for Christian Cage to fulfill his prophecy.

However, the 51-year-old veteran can finally get his moment of glory if Cope gets the better of Jon Moxley at Revolution 2025. If The Rated-R Superstar successfully vanquishes The One True King on March 9, Christian Cage may emerge to steal the AEW World Title from his former best friend.

The leader of The Patriarchy could annihilate an exhausted Cope in a matter of minutes to win the prestigious championship. It would serve as a payback for The Instant Classic against Cope, who snatched the TNT Championship from him last year.

