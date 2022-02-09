5 reasons Braun Strowman should be Tony Khan's big signing on AEW Dynamite

With AEW Dynamite coming up this week, owner Tony Khan has announced the debut of a new signing. The mystery wrestler will face Isiah Kassidy in a match that will guarantee the winner a spot in the Face of the Revolution Ladder match at the upcoming pay-per-view.

Several names have been bandied about, given the recent expiry of non-compete clauses of former WWE Superstars. There are also a plethora of free agents who would make a great addition to the roster.

Tony Khan @TonyKhan

Isiah vs ? on With a great showing in tonight’s #AEWRampage TNT Title bout @IsiahKassidy has earned a qualifying match for a spot in the Face of the Revolution ladder match with a TNT Title shot at stake! His opponent will debut Wednesday + sign a contract with AEW!Isiah vs ? on #AEWDynamite With a great showing in tonight’s #AEWRampage TNT Title bout @IsiahKassidy has earned a qualifying match for a spot in the Face of the Revolution ladder match with a TNT Title shot at stake! His opponent will debut Wednesday + sign a contract with AEW!Isiah vs ? on #AEWDynamite! https://t.co/298rzWyfe6

One rather interesting name is former Universal Champion Braun Strowman, real-name Adam Scherr. The Monster Among Men hasn't signed with any major wrestling company since his release from WWE last year. His only wrestling appearance has been with EC3 as part of his "Control Your Narrative" series of independent shows.

Here are five reasons why Tony Khan should consider making Strowman his next big signing.

#5 In our list of why AEW should sign Braun Strowman is his versatility and ability to excel in any spot

Adam Scherr @Adamscherr99



diskussit.com I’ve partnered with entrepreneur Jonathan Kendrick and his tech company, @rokit to bring a mental health solution, @RokitDiskuss , to the world! Use code LETSDISKUSS for 1 free Unlimited Text & Chat Session w/ a Certified Counselor Valid for 24 Hours I’ve partnered with entrepreneur Jonathan Kendrick and his tech company, @rokit to bring a mental health solution, @RokitDiskuss, to the world! Use code LETSDISKUSS for 1 free Unlimited Text & Chat Session w/ a Certified Counselor Valid for 24 Hoursdiskussit.com https://t.co/57azCqtFQK

Braun Strowman has proven to be a highly versatile wrestler from his time in WWE. Starting as part of the Wyatt Family, he has managed to combine his strongman background with unrivaled athleticism as a big-man wrestler.

Not only can he play an intimidating monster, but he can also be counted upon to make odd storylines work, such as his mixed tag team with Alexa Bliss and tag team championship win at Wrestlemania 34 with 10-year old Nicholas.

The AEW roster is full of seasoned veterans and younger rookies that Strowman can work with to showcase his full range of talents. From putting over the likes of MJF and Darby Allin to rekindling old rivalries with Jon Moxley and Paul Wight, the possibilities are endless.

