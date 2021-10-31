5 Reasons why AEW should sign Shane Taylor

AEW is firing on all cylinders at the moment after acquiring some of the top free agents in wrestling with Adam Cole, Bryan Danielson, and CM Punk in the past two months. They have gone from strength to strength, but the company still has room to grow. There are a variety of free agents that just became available and could make an immediate impact on the promotion.

At the top of a lot of fans' lists has to be someone like Shane Taylor. The 35-year-old has been a standout on the independent scene dating back to his underrated tag team with WWE superstar Keith "Bearcat" Lee. The leader of Shane Taylor Promotions has assembled a group of men to fight for a movement to take over the wrestling scene.

With Shane Taylor on the open market, there should be a bidding war to acquire his services. There aren't many competitors in the business today that possess his size, in-ring ability, and promo skills.

In this listicle, let's take a look at the five reasons why AEW should sign Shane Taylor.

#5 AEW has fresh new opponents for Shane Taylor

Whenever a free agent comes into AEW, fans become fantasy bookers and wonder about the many dream matches that are at their disposal. With someone like Shane Taylor, this proves to be as true as the others. Whether it be in singles action or multi-man battles with Shane Taylor Promotions, there is so much that holds a great deal of potential.

When looking at the AEW roster, Eddie Kingston holds many similarities to Taylor. The two men are exceptional talkers and characters that hold a level of authenticity, which isn't always seen in today's wrestling stars. When Kingston or Taylor speak, fans listen because they believe everything they are saying. They are both also physical workers who have a hard-hitting style.

Powerhouse Hobbs is an up-and-coming superstar who continues to improve week after week. Going head-to-head with Shane Taylor could help in his progression and have another seasoned vet to model himself after. Brian Cage is another veteran with plenty of experience around the world that could make for an intriguing matchup for Shane Taylor as well.

Jon Moxley has proven to be one of the best babyface promos in recent wrestling history. Shane Taylor has made for a remarkable heel character, but he also has a loyal fanbase that wants to root him on. Matching up with Moxley, who can play either role as well, can help in both men's trajectory on where their careers are going. There are simply a litany of performers who match up well with Taylor.

