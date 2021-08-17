5 reasons why AEW star Kenny Omega may have lost his IMPACT World Championship

In an unexpected twist of events, AEW star Kenny Omega lost his IMPACT World Championship to Christian Cage on the inaugural episode of Rampage last week.

Even though the larger section of the audience desperately wanted to see this desirable outcome, not many saw it coming.

Nevertheless, the former WWE superstar brought an end to Kenny Omega's reign at 111 days, which saw title defenses against the likes of Moose and Sami Callihan. Christian Cage also handed Kenny Omega's first singles defeat in almost two years.

That said, let's take a look at five possible reasons why Kenny Omega lost his IMPACT World Championship.

#5. To reduce Kenny Omega's workload

Being a champion of different promotions comes with an immense workload, which Kenny Omega carried as the IMPACT World Champion. Aside from his weekly appearances in AEW, The Belt Collector made his presence felt in almost every IMPACT Wrestling taping. On top of that, he even wrestled whenever necessary to emphasize the storylines.

However, a recent report suggested Kenny Omega is currently dealing with nagging injuries. Given the list of health issues, Kenny Omega deserves a much-needed break or a lighter working schedule.

Even though he is fit enough to continue wrestling all the way through AEW All Out, losing the IMPACT World Championship would lighten his load and save him from competing in upcoming events like Emergence and Bound For Glory.

The only reason Omega didn't lose his AAA Mega Championship was that he had to only defend it once in blue moon, which isn't the case with AEW and IMPACT Wrestling.

A much-reduced workload would also help Kenny Omega prolong his wrestling career.

