5 Reasons why Chris Jericho should turn heel

Chris Jericho was recently involved in a heated feud against former teammates Santana and Ortiz. The duo ended up defeating the former WWE Champion after taking Eddie Kingston's advice.

Jericho was the first to punch Kingston during the match last week, with Dynamite acting as the sequel to their stand-off. Both stars got into the ring in an attempt to air their grievances. However, the tension ended up worsening as both men became rather personal.

Jericho seemed to antagonize Kingston quite extensively during the promo, reminding fans of the days when he was a heel. This article will focus on five reasons why Chris Jericho should turn heel again.

5. Chris Jericho's most memorable moments are as a heel

Fans who have been following Jericho since his WCW days will recall his villainous ways. The star's Y2J gimmick was mainly based on "saving" the WWE fans. Jericho also spent the majority of his WWE run as a villainous character. He played only a handful of times, notably just before WrestleMania XX and during his 2007 return.

One of the most dastardly things Chris Jericho did as a heel was try to take Rey Mysterio's mask. According to Luchadore customs, Mysterio would have been ashamed if this had happened. Jericho's WrestleMania XIX feud with Shawn Michaels was also heightened due to his heel status. The 52 year old is far more memorable as the villain you love to hate.

4. As a heel, Jericho cuts far better promos

Jericho came under fire from wrestling critics for his "pinhead/squarehead" promo against 2point0 last month. Fans equally took to Twitter to note how different the promo quality was compared to what they usually get from Jericho.

In contrast, his most recent promo stand-off against Eddie Kingston was very well received by fans. Many have begun to share clips calling for his heel turn.

The former World Champion also cut some epic promos during his feud with the likes of CM Punk and Shawn Michaels later in his WWE run.

