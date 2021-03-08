5 Reasons why Christian Cage signed with AEW

Christian Cage (fka Christian in WWE) shocked the wrestling world by appearing at tonight's AEW Revolution 2021. It was last week on AEW Dynamite where Paul Wight (fka The Big Show) made his debut for the promotion and announced that a "Hall of Fame worthy" talent will be signing with AEW at Revolution. This led to massive speculations among the fans as to who this star could be.

The name of Christian also popped up, but there was a lot of confusion regarding whether he is still signed with WWE or not. Well, he was definitely not and AEW has likely struck gold with this signing. As seen at Revolution tonight, Christian Cage appeared, signed a contract, and left. The wrestling world is shocked and excited to witness what is next for the former WWE World Champion in AEW.

Let's take a look at five possible reasons why Christian Cage signed with AEW. Comment down and let us know your thoughts and reactions to this massive signing at AEW Revolution tonight.

#5 Christian Cage wants to end his career on his terms

Christian Cage has had a legendary wrestling career starting all the way back in 1994. He has wrestled for several wrestling promotions including TNA, NJPW, and most notably, WWE. However, wrestling for decades did take a toll on his body, especially because of his high-flying and risk-taking style.

Due to multiple concussions and other injuries, Christian Cage officially announced his in-ring retirement in 2015. He did not really get any proper farewell match and his in-ring career ended pretty abruptly and not in a great way.

If you think Christian Cage being in AEW is a “let down” you need to check yourself AS a wrestling fan. “OUT WORK EVERYONE” isn’t just a catchy slogan. This is his final run. And with WWE’s record of not utilizing him correctly? I would gone to AEW too #AEWRevolution pic.twitter.com/VqKwUllaZA — Kenny Majid - A Kenny For Your Thoughts Podcast (@akfytwrestling) March 8, 2021

Earlier this year, Christian Cage made his in-ring return and appeared in the 2021 WWE men's Royal Rumble match. He clearly proved that there's still some gas left in him and signing with AEW could just be him wanting to end his career on his own terms.

