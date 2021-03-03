5 Reasons why Kenny Omega should retain his AEW Championship at Revolution 2021

AEW Revolution is just around the corner. Fans are looking forward to Kenny Omega's AEW Championship defense against Jon Moxley in an Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch. The match promises to be nothing less than a violent bloodbath, something along the lines of what the two achieved during their Unsanctioned Lights Out clash at AEW Full Gear 2019.

However, Omega and Moxley would be keen to deliver a different experience than their previous matches. Their AEW Championship match on Dynamite last year was a more traditional wrestling match, unlike what fans could experience this Sunday.

Considering Jon Moxley and Kenny Omega are two of the most popular stars in the company, fans are divided with their support. While some want Omega to retain his championship, others hope for Moxley to reclaim his title and become the first-ever two-time AEW World Champion.

Here in this article, we will look at five reasons why Kenny Omega should retain his championship and continue his dominance on Dynamite for the foreseeable future. Do share who you are supporting heading into AEW Revolution in the comments section below.

#5 Kenny Omega deserves a long reign with the AEW Championship

Goodbye and Goodnight, Kenny Omega is AEW Champion 😌 pic.twitter.com/TNq0f7N2Qs — 𝕃𝕚𝕟𝕕𝕤𝕖𝕪 {#𝙶𝚘𝟸𝚂𝚕𝚎𝚎𝚙𝙲𝚕𝚞𝚋} (@BCis4Life) December 3, 2020

Kenny Omega has been the AEW Champion for nearly three months now and certainly deserves to remain so for months to come. Before Omega, Jon Moxley was the champion who held the title for a record-setting 277 days. The first-ever AEW Champion, Chris Jericho, held the title for 182 days. It indicates AEW's belief in giving its champions longer reigns, which adds prestige to the title.

Apart from that, Omega's journey to becoming the AEW Champion has been nothing short of spectacular. His string of losses in 2019, leading up to forming the tag team with Hangman Page and eventually turning heel, has resulted in a memorable ride.

If AEW books Kenny Omega to lose at AEW Revolution, it won't only diminish the long-term story being told but also lower the prestige of the championship. A longer reign spanning months and multiple title defenses across promotions will make Kenny Omega the mainstream Superstar that everyone pegged him to become when he left NJPW.

More than anything else, it was during Omega's reign that the forbidden door of inter-promotional storylines opened up. As such, Kenny Omega deserves to be rewarded for his hard work and dedication to the company.