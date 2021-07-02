5 Reasons why The Young Bucks should lose the AEW Tag Titles

Ever since the Young Bucks won the AEW Tag Team Championships at Full Gear 2020, they've been dominating the AEW Tag Team Division, which is arguably the most stacked tag team division in the world.

Victories over almost every established team have ensured the Bucks have cemented themselves as the top tag team not just in AEW, but probably across the world.

However, it might be time to move on from this reign. Penta El Zero Miedo and Eddie Kingston became the first team to beat the Young Bucks in tag team action in nearly a year.

A mix-up between the Young Bucks and Brandon Cutler allowed Penta El Zero Miedo to hit the Package Piledriver for a pinfall victory. A stunning opener to the June 30 edition of AEW Dynamite, the team of Kingston and Penta have earned a title opportunity at Road Rager.

Here are 5 reasons why Kingston and Penta should be crowned champions at the July 7 episode of AEW Dynamite:

#5. Fresh feuds for the AEW Tag Team Championship

The Young Bucks Vs FTR

As stated before, the Young Bucks have feuded with nearly every established team in the division. Starting with FTR at Full Gear, to strong matches against the likes of Varsity Blondes and The Acclaimed to various matches with different members of the Death Triangle, Inner Circle, Proud and Powerful, SoCal Uncensored and finally Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston.

It's time for new faces to lead the division and give the fans a new set of matchups and feuds to sink their teeth into. The Young Bucks have been champions for nearly 250 days making them the longest reigning tag team champions in AEW history, overtaking Kenny Omega and Hangman Adam Page's duration. It's time for new champions.

