AEW Dynamite Results: MJF vs Sammy, Former WWE star to make in-ring debut next week, Kenny Omega's next challenger revealed?

This week's AEW Dynamite was main-evented by a match between Sammy Guevara and MJF. Also on tonight's show, The Young Bucks faced Eddie Kingston and Penta El Zero Miedo in a non-title tag match. Miro was also in action tonight as he put the TNT Championship on the line against Brian Pillman Jr.

Vickie Guerrero wrestled tonight, teaming up with Nyla Rose to take on Dr. Britt Baker and Rebel in tag team action. We also learned that Andrade El Idolo will make his in-ring debut next week on AEW Dynamite against Matt Sydal.

The Young Bucks vs Penta El Zero Miedo and Eddie Kingston kicked off AEW Dynamite (non-title)

AEW Dynamite kicked off with a non-title tag team match as Eddie Kingston and Pentagon took on The Young Bucks. The match started off at a furious pace as Kingston almost picked up the win off a roll up. Penta tagged in but Matt and Nick Jackson took control.

Penta hit a backbreaker out at ringside before following it up with a dive over the top rope. Eddie Kingston tagged back in. The Bucks double-teamed Kingston briefly but he reversed a More Bang For Your Buck before hitting Nick Jackson with a series of headbutts. Penta tagged back in. He hit Nick Jackson with a tornado DDT followed by a Slingblade. He then hit a Code Red for a near-fall. Penta then hit abackstabberr but Matt Jackson broke up the count.

The finish of the match saw Matt Jackson hit Penta with a low blow. The Bucks then hit Kingston with a series of superkicks. Nick Jackson then got dumped out of the ring. Cutler accidentally sprayed Matt Jackson in the face after this. The Elite Hunter Frankie Kazarian came out after this and took out Cutler. Penta then hit Matt Jackson with the Package Piledriver for the win. A great match to kick off AEW Dynamite.

Penta and Eddie Kingston def. The Young Bucks

RATING - B

1 / 7 NEXT

Edited by Anirban Banerjee