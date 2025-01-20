5 reasons why Tom Pestock (aka Baron Corbin) should sign with AEW in 2025

The case of Tom Pestock (aka Baron Corbin) is one of the most intriguing ones in professional wrestling. Simply because he had the potential to do a lot more than he has.

Signed by WWE in 2012, Corbin made a name for himself in NXT and then slowly grew up the ranks before being pushed to the main roster. On the main roster, he had a mixed time, with success often coming hand-in-hand with failure. It was a checkered time for him until he was finally let go after his contract expired in November of last year.

Since then, he has been performing on the independent scene. In this article, we will take a look at five reasons why Baron Corbin should sign with AEW in 2025.

#5. His time in WWE was underwhelming

As mentioned earlier, Baron Corbin had a checkered time in WWE. While he did hold some titles like the United States Championship and also the NXT Tag Team Championship, that is very little when compared to the quality he has.

He won the King of the Ring tournament in 2019, but that did not serve a purpose as he was still stuck in the mid-card. A move to AEW will no doubt give him a lot more opportunities, and he can look at the likes of Jon Moxley to get some inspiration.

#4. Baron Corbin can remake his career at AEW like Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre is one of the top stars in WWE, but that did not come easily to him. Despite being touted as a great and rising star during his early days, he was let down by bad booking. He then decided to leave the company and made a name for himself in TNA before returning as a bigger star.

Baron Corbin could do the same thing by joining AEW and building his brand to make himself newsworthy again. That way, he can show his former employers what they missed out on.

#3. Can challenge for top honors

Baron Corbin did not win any major titles in WWE. That was down to bad booking and a mixture of other factors. The fact that he was there during the Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins era did not help him.

If he ends up joining AEW, that won't be the case. While the likes of Jon Moxley will still be there, Corbin will still be afforded the chance to challenge for top honors and do justice to his talent.

#2. Can become team AEW's answer to take down Jon Moxley

Jon Moxley has been on a rampage in the company, and no one seems to be able to stop him now. Enter Baron Corbin. Corbin certainly has the qualities to do just that.

He was pushed as an unstoppable heel during the initial days of his main roster run, and he could do just the same here. That way, he can be AEW’s answer to taking down Moxley and his faction.

#1. Can become the manager of AEW

Baron Corbin has some experience in managing a show. He did just that when he became constable of RAW and was later appointed as acting general manager, replacing Kurt Angle.

Given how AEW does not have an authority figure right now, he could be the perfect candidate for the role. With him at the helm, the heel factions will think twice before doing anything nefarious.

