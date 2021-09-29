5 Released WWE stars AEW should have signed but didn't

As the global lockdowns began, WWE, AEW, and every other professional wrestling promotion were put in a spot of bother. Professional wrestling is a form of sports and entertainment that is fully dependent on a crowd reaction.

This meant that the smaller promotions would have to shut shop for a while, and bigger ones would have to find a way to continue weekly programming and fulfill their broadcast deal contracts.

AEW and WWE approached it differently, particularly with their handling of talent. While Vince McMahon's company has continued to release superstars frequently, All Elite Wrestling has grown its roster size, signing many wrestlers released by the sports entertainment juggernaut.

However, it only stands to reason that not every released WWE Superstar can realistically be signed by AEW. Even they can't sign every talent in wrestling, as they have a budget of their own.

With growing star power on the roster, their wage bill has gone up, but these five released WWE Superstars would have been a great fit for the company.

#5. Braun Strowman - A perfect fit for AEW

Braun Strowman is undoubtedly in the top five most shocking WWE releases of 2020-2021. A month before his release, he was involved in a World Championship match on pay-per-view against Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre.

Not only that, but a year prior to his release, he was in the middle of his sole World Championship reign in the company. He had been utilized as a key main event player for well over four years, and in the eyes of many, he should have achieved World Championship success far before he actually did in 2020.

Adam Scherr @Adamscherr99 What a chapter in life. Thank you!!!!! What a chapter in life. Thank you!!!!!

Braun Strowman was on a lucrative contract, which meant that he negotiated well with WWE and knew his worth. This seemed to be one of the key reasons to cut him - something many people still consider a big mistake.

However, from the look of things, Strowman isn't AEW bound. IMPACT Wrestling is rumored to be his next destination, and that might be the best fit for him.

However, although there are big men in Tony Khan's promotion, none have the aura and star power of Braun Strowman. He would have been the most unique superstar on the All Elite Wrestling roster in terms of size.

