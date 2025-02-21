5 Returns that can happen at AEW Revolution 

AEW is coming off its first event in Australia, Grand Slam. Following some spectacular bouts and a show that got mixed responses, the company is gearing towards its next pay-per-view show, AEW Revolution.

Ad

The event will take place on March 9, 2025, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. AEW has already announced an array of top stars who will compete at the show such as Adam Copeland, Jon Moxley and Kenny Omega.

However, the show could be made more interesting if Tony Khan books some unexpected returns that have not been seen on AEW television for a long time. Here are the top five stars who could make their comeback at Revolution.

Ad

Trending

#5. Jack Perry

Jack Perry was emerging as a top prospect for AEW last year when he became the TNT Champion. He was closely aligned with the EVPs, The Young Bucks, and was building momentum for live television programming.

Expand Tweet

Ad

However, the erstwhile Jungle Boy has not been seen in the company for an extended time period. To regain that same momentum, Perry could emerge back in AEW at the Revolution event.

#4. Saraya

Saraya has been off AEW television programming for a few months. The former Anti-Diva revealed that she had requested time off, which was granted by Tony Khan, and she has been venturing into outside projects.

However, her time off could come to an end at AEW Revolution with Saraya's potential resurgence at the event. She could immediately choose to target either Toni Storm or Mercedes Mone for their respective titles and insert herself back into the main event scene

Ad

#3. Young Bucks

The Young Bucks were ruling AEW with an iron fist and their power as the Executive Vice Presidents. Toward the end of 2024, Matthew and Nicholas Jackson took a leave of absence from the company. Moreover, they even won the IWGP Tag Team Championship during their time away.

Expand Tweet

Ad

With the duo dropping the titles recently, the time might have come for Matt and Nick to head back to AEW and return at the same event where they had a main event match last year against Sting and Darby Allin.

#2. Britt Baker

Britt Baker battled through multiple health issues and came back to AEW in 2024. However, a few months later, she once again disappeared, and speculations began to arise that she might be done with the company. This came after speculations regarding her backstage reputation, and issues with the locker room.

Ad

Should Tony Khan work things out with the first female AEW signee and his top star, AEW Revolution could be the perfect spot for her return. This would lead to Baker inserting herself back in the Women's title picture.

#1. Bryan Danielson

Bryan Danielson's full-time career as a professional wrestler came to an end after losing his AEW World Championship to Jon Moxley at WrestleDream. He has been promoting the company's events and making outside appearances, but not on AEW TV.

Ad

Expand Tweet

However, Bryan Danielson's still a wrestler and part of the company and could comeback at the Revolution pay-per-view to begin his run as a part-time star and insert himself into a top rivarly once again.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Major rumor about recently released stars HERE