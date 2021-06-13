5 stars who can dethrone Kenny Omega as the AEW World Champion 

Kenny Omega has undoubtedly carried the men's division on his back ever since becoming the AEW World Champion. When we talk about the top heels in AEW, there's no one better than The Cleaner.

His current character work is considered among the best in his career. Pairing him up with one of the best talkers like Don Callis has turned out to be a genius move by the company.

My uncle wrestled as “The Golden Sheik” and managed @TheDonCallis (also featured in the photo). https://t.co/wShDw4OeUD — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) November 5, 2020

His reunion with the Good Brothers has added an element of drama to his matches.

Kenny Omega has been a mainstay of the company's collaboration with promotions like IMPACT Wrestling and AAA. The fact that he has been able to win three major championships across three different promotions is a testament to the trust that they have put in him.

Since then, every newcomer has tried and failed to dethrone Kenny Omega. But as we all know, he cannot remain the champion forever. The Cleaner has already held the title for over 200 days. Now the question remains who could be the one to dethrone him as the AEW World Champion.

In this article, we'll look at five possible names that could do that.

#5 AEW's latest blockbuster signing Andrade El Idolo

The Mexican superstar is now a part of AEW

AEW's newest signing Andrade could target Kenny Omega's AEW World Championship somewhere down the line.

The Mexican star has been clamoring to battle Kenny Omega ever since he departed from WWE. Now that Andrade is in Tony Khan's promotion, the feud between the two is inevitable.

It is worth noting that Andrade is all set to challenge Kenny Omega for the AAA championship at TripleMania this August. The outcome of this bout could determine the fate of their storyline moving forward.

He accepted the challenge! Mexico see you in #TriplemaniaXXIX August 14.

El acepto el gran reto de #ElIdolo Mexico 🇲🇽 listo para TRIPLEMANIA XXIX 14 de agosto en la Arena ciudad de México @luchalibreaaa #AndradeVsOmega Main Event? Lucha Estrella? 👊🏼👊🏼👊🏼 pic.twitter.com/sLOrr68pYv — “EL IDOLO” ANDRADE (@AndradeElIdolo) May 19, 2021

If Andrade ends up winning the AAA championship then he could also come after the AEW World Title as well. The company could make this a 'winner-take-all' match.

With huge implications, the bout could grab mainstream attention. Both men will surely tear the house down.

Andrade could embark on the downfall of Omega in the company by taking away two top titles from the Belt Collector. It would certainly change the whole landscape of AEW.

The Mexican star clearly stated that he wants to be the face of All Elite Wrestling and what better way to do it by pushing him to the top of the division.

