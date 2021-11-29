5 stars who can fill in for Jim Ross on commentary until he returns

WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross has been a staple name in wrestling commentary. After his departure from WWE, the veteran speaker found his new home in AEW. However, Ross recently announced that he will be taking a leave of absence for a few weeks while he undergoes radiation treatment for skin cancer.
While Jim Ross is away, others might be able to replace him temporarily in the commentary box. These 5 stars might be able to make good ol' JR's absence feel a little less intense, while he bounces back on his feet.
#5 Taz can easily take over Jim Ross's role for a while
Peter Senerchia, a.k.a. Taz, has had huge success in his career both as a wrestler and as a commentator. His appearances as a guest commentator were all received, which led to him acquiring a permanent spot on the commentary team after signing a contract with Tony Khan.
Though he is a color commentator on AEW Rampage, Taz could easily transition to the team on Dynamite. It would be double-duty for the veteran, but surely a temporary arrangement will not be too difficult for now.