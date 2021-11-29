×
5 stars who can fill in for Jim Ross on commentary until he returns

Who can convincingly fulfill Jim Ross's role in AEW?
Shubhajit Deb
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Nov 29, 2021 11:43 PM IST
Listicle

WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross has been a staple name in wrestling commentary. After his departure from WWE, the veteran speaker found his new home in AEW. However, Ross recently announced that he will be taking a leave of absence for a few weeks while he undergoes radiation treatment for skin cancer.

Due to my skin cancer care totaling 22 radiation treatments starting Monday, I will hopefully return to the announce desk on December 29 in Jacksonville. @TonyKhan supports me on this strategy which has been a blessing. My thanks for all your support. 🙏🤠

While Jim Ross is away, others might be able to replace him temporarily in the commentary box. These 5 stars might be able to make good ol' JR's absence feel a little less intense, while he bounces back on his feet.

#5 Taz can easily take over Jim Ross's role for a while

Peter Senerchia, a.k.a. Taz, has had huge success in his career both as a wrestler and as a commentator. His appearances as a guest commentator were all received, which led to him acquiring a permanent spot on the commentary team after signing a contract with Tony Khan.

Though he is a color commentator on AEW Rampage, Taz could easily transition to the team on Dynamite. It would be double-duty for the veteran, but surely a temporary arrangement will not be too difficult for now.

Edited by Ryan K Boman
