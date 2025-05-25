5 stars who deserve to win the AEW World Title

The AEW World Championship is one of the most prestigious prizes in the pro wrestling industry. Over the years, many esteemed individuals have earned the honor of holding the coveted title.

From veterans like Samoa Joe and Kenny Omega to rising stars like Swerve Strickland and MJF, nine different individuals have gotten their hands on the iconic championship. However, plenty of deserving names in the All Elite Wrestling locker room are yet to get their crowning moment.

In this article, let's look at five stars who must win the AEW World Championship.

#5. Konosuke Takeshita should win the AEW World Title soon

In the past two years, Konosuke Takeshita has impressed the fans with his incredible performances. The Alpha's hard-hitting style is quite popular with the AEW audience, and his ability to effectively switch between heel and babyface personas makes him a special talent.

Tony Khan would want to keep the Japanese star around for a very long time. Takeshita is one of the best in-ring performers in the world, and his association with Don Callis has helped establish him as a compelling character.

The 29-year-old star has been a workhorse in the Jacksonville-based promotion for years. Considering the consistency in his performances, Takeshita must get a run with the AEW World Championship in the future.

With The Don Callis Family in his corner, The Alpha could end up having a long reign as the World Champion. Fans have been quite pleased with Takeshita's work ethic, and they would be elated to see the Japanese star get his time at the top.

#4. Will Ospreay is a cornerstone of AEW

Since his arrival in AEW, Will Ospreay has established himself as the main protagonist in the Jacksonville-based promotion. Aside from delivering exceptional performances, The Aerial Assassin has significantly improved as a storyteller since coming to the Tony Khan-led company.

Will Ospreay's presence has certainly helped AEW recover from losing top names like CM Punk and Cody Rhodes. The former International Champion is hugely popular among the promotion's fanbase, and he could be the face of the Jacksonville-based promotion for years to come.

While Jon Moxley continues to be the most dominant heel in the company, Ospreay has firmly established himself as the biggest babyface. The Commonwealth Kingpin is due for a World Title reign in the near future, as he could take All Elite Wrestling to new heights as the World Champion.

The former NJPW star has proven himself as a proper company guy from time to time, having defended the promotion both inside and outside the squared circle. Having been one of the brightest stars of AEW, Will Ospreay deserves to be crowned at some point.

#3. Eddie Kingston has been a valuable asset to AEW

Eddie Kingston lives and breathes AEW. The Last of a Dying Breed is greatly passionate about working for the Jacksonville-based promotion, which gave him an opportunity to showcase his talent to a wider audience.

In the past five years, Kingston has lost a number of important matches. However, The Mad King has not been dissatisfied with his position in the company, and his patience has paid off well over time. The 43-year-old veteran scripted a fairytale comeback in the 2023 Continental Classic to become the inaugural winner.

Eddie Kingston has continued to get better over time, proving that he can hang with all kinds of quality opponents. Kingston brings a sense of realism and authenticity to his character, which helps him create a personal connection with the audience.

Tony Khan must consider crowning Kingston as a World Champion in the near future. It would be one of the greatest underdog stories All Elite Wrestling could ever tell.

Fans would be firmly behind the idea of Kingston conquering his self-doubts to capture the biggest prize in the promotion. After being a loyal asset to TK for years, The Mad King must be rewarded with the World Title.

#2. Darby Allin takes his dedication to AEW quite seriously

When we talk about the most reliable AEW talents, Darby Allin's name is bound to come up. The Invisible Man has put his body on the line several times, only for the sake of fans' entertainment.

Tony Khan has shown great trust in the daredevil star ever since the latter debuted in the company. The young performer has never turned down any of the creative pitches, as he has been equally satisfied with working at any spot on the card, whether it is the lower mid-card scene or a main event spot.

Darby Allin could be a worthy World Champion if he ever gets that opportunity. Sting's protege did an exceptional job during his two TNT Championship reigns, and he could recreate the same impact with the most prized possession of All Elite Wrestling.

The Invisible Man recently planted the All Elite Wrestling flag on top of Mount Everest, displaying his love for the Tony Khan-led company. It would be a travesty if the 32-year-old star does not get a run with the prestigious World Championship despite being a worthy candidate.

#1. Christian Cage must get his redemption

Christian Cage made his AEW debut in March 2021. Tony Khan had advertised Cage's debut as the arrival of a massive free agent, and fans felt a bit let down by the hype Captain Charisma got.

However, it did not take Christian Cage very long to get the critics on his side. After a decent run as a babyface, The Fatherly Figure turned heel in June 2022.

Christian Cage spent the next two years terrorizing the rest of the roster, establishing himself as one of the most despicable heels in the business. The 51-year-old veteran had several compelling feuds during this time and also elevated the prestige of the TNT Championship.

Christian's character work throughout this run was arguably the best he has ever done. At All In 2024, The Patriarch secured himself a guaranteed World Title shot by winning the Casino Gauntlet match.

It seemed like Cage would finally get his well-earned crowning moment soon. However, Tony Khan had other plans. At Revolution 2024, Captain Charisma inserted himself into the Jon Moxley vs. Cope bout for the AEW World Title, only to be choked out by The One True King.

The defeat did irreparable damage to Cage's character. However, The Fatherly Figure must get a chance to redeem himself in the future.

After carrying the promotion on his back during a tough period, it would be an injustice if Christian Cage hung up his boots without winning the coveted championship.

