5 stars who could join AEW's new faction without Malakai Black

Last week on AEW Dynamite, the Hounds of Hell unleashed chaos in the squared circle. This faction originally consisted of four members and was known as the House of Black. However, their former leader, Malakai Black, has reportedly left All Elite Wrestling.

Hounds of Hell currently consists of Brody King, Buddy Matthews, and Julia Hart. Fans well-received their first appearance on TV without Black. However, some prefer to see them as a quartet. Several worthy candidates could join this faction in the future. As a trio, they are strong, but with the power of four, they will be unbearable.

Here are five stars who could join AEW's new faction without Malakai Black.

Fans drowned out a popular wrestler with 'She's a racist' chants recently

#5. Crazzy Steve

Former TNA Wrestling star Crazzy Steve made his AEW debut during a dark match last week. The 40-year-old is an immensely talented in-ring competitor and quite good on the microphone. He has won several championships across top promotions. However, his character work steals the show.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Steve would fit in the Hounds of Hell perfectly. Several years back, he was in similar factions, such as The Menagerie and Decay in TNA Wrestling. Nevertheless, if Tony Khan signs him, he will certainly become a crowd favorite instantly.

#4. Lio Rush

AEW star Lio Rush has portrayed extreme characters throughout his career. He is currently in an alliance with Action Andretti. However, it could be interesting to see him as the fourth member of Hounds of Hell.

The 30-year-old star has performed in several promotions worldwide. He is best known for his time in the WWE, where he was a one-time NXT Cruiserweight Champion. He is also a former CZW World Heavyweight Champion and a former TNA X Division Champion. Rush is a high-flying wizard who could benefit the new faction with his mic skills and ring work.

#3. Former AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin

Darby Allin in Hounds of Hell could change the face of AEW. The 32-year-old is the heart and soul of the company and one of Tony Khan's biggest assets. Additionally, he is one of the most gifted wrestlers in the current landscape.

The Daredevil and Brody King are reportedly close friends off-screen. Their partnership on Dynamite and Collison could be magical to watch, and Tony Khan would book the faction very strongly. This alliance might also lead to Allin's first-ever AEW World Title reign.

#2. & #1. Indi Hartwell and Cope

Indi Hartwell would be an unconventional yet interesting addition to the Hounds of Hell. Both she and Matthews are Australian and reportedly have mutual respect. The former NXT Women's Champion has not wrestled since her WWE career ended in November 2024. However, Tony Khan might sign her soon.

Cope, too, could have everything to take this faction to new heights. The Rated R Superstar is a legend and has quality experience in factions. Furthermore, he was in a feud with House of Black last year.

From a storyline perspective, the Hall of Famer joining Hounds of Hell makes perfect sense. However, it is unknown if he will be willing to turn heel at this point of his storied career.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback