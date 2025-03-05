5 stars who SHOULD NOT return or debut at AEW Revolution 2025

Apart from treating fans with huge blockbuster matches on the card, AEW pay-per-views are a venue for surprises and shockers. Revolution is no different, and this being the first major event of 2025 has set expectations among many.

Ad

Eight incredible matches are set to be on the main card of the show, including several title matches, grudge matches, and debuts on the promotion. However, seeing as this is only the first of many pay-per-views this year, it will be unwise to drop all the surprises in one night.

The fallout of the show or a later event may be the perfect venue for some major returns or debuts. Here are a few of these that should not be done this weekend at AEW Revolution.

Ad

Trending

#5. Return - Wardlow

Wardlow's booking in AEW has been confusing, to say the least. He has been booked as a dominant force, often quickly rising to the top, but then suddenly drops straight to the bottom equally as much.

He has not been seen in almost a year now, and his last match on TV was a world title match with Samoa Joe. He was also previously affiliated with the Undisputed Kingdom, but this looks to have been scrapped already, as there has been zero mention of him within the faction.

Ad

Having him return at Revolution without a direction would just repeat the cycle. It would be best to once more build him up as a singles competitor and have him make a legitimate run this time around. This could come during the fallout after the pay-per-view, where he could end up confronting worthy competition.

#4. AEW Debut - Indi Hartwell

There are two women's matches booked at Revolution: Toni Storm taking on Mariah May in their Hollywood Ending match and Mercedes Moné defending her TBS Championship against Momo Watanabe.

Ad

While Hartwell could go on to be a top star in the women's division, it wouldn't make sense for her to crash or interfere with any of these storylines. Having her appear as The CEO's next challenger, should she beat Momo, would be like feeding her to the wolves, as this would be putting her in a feud without setting a foundation for her in AEW.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The former NXT Women's Champion should debut on a much smaller scale, and she should be put in a feud with some of the other great talent in the women's division. This would give more attention to the division and build on potential title challengers.

Indi could challenge for either title eventually, once she builds a reputation as the next big deal in the locker room.

#3. Return - Britt Baker

Last year at Forbidden Door, Britt Baker made her return after nine months to confront Mercedes Moné. The feud did not take off as well as expected, and Baker was lost in the mix right after this ended.

Ad

It would not make sense for her to confront Mercedes for a second time, so the only probable option for her is to make her presence known in the AEW Women's World Title scene. This may not be the best move again as it could take the attention from both Toni Storm and Mariah May and their bitter feud, which may end on Sunday night.

These two women have had arguably the best storyline in the company's recent history, and this should end with no outside forces in play. This would make it so this feud fully ends by the time the show is over.

Ad

Britt Baker's re-entry could come into play during the fallout of the AEW Revolution PPV instead.

#2. AEW Debut - 'Speedball' Mike Bailey

Almost two weeks ago, AEW announced that 'Speedball' Mike Bailey was making his way to AEW and that his debut was imminent. The theme for this weekend seems to be bitter rivalries, and having his debut on the show would be out of place.

Ad

Several matches on the show feature world title matches and grudge matches between individuals who have it for one another. Based on his presentation so far, Bailey looks to be a babyface, so a debut through a match interference is off the cards.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The former TNA star could debut on one of the weeks after Revolution, and the promotion could build this up similarly to how Hologram made his debut, with a bunch of teasers leading up to a highly-awaited debut that left fans in shock.

#1. Return - The Young Bucks

The Young Bucks have not been seen in the Jacklsonville-based promotion for more than four months now. After dropping the AEW tag team titles, they have gone on an indefinite leave from the company, seemingly ditching their roles as EVPs as they could not handle the chaos brought by The Death Riders.

Ad

At Revolution, Cope has a chance to take down Jon Moxley. With multiple members of Moxley's group being taken out by Cope and his associates already, this solves one of their problems.

Another would be their former Elite comrades. Kenny Omega is preoccupied with the Don Callis Family, and this could change should he win on Sunday. 'Hangman' Adam Page, on the other hand, is dealing with an internal struggle, but he may turn full babyface should he take down MJF.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The perfect time for them to return would be after the PPV when they'll be around to witness the fallout of the event. They could once more seize control of the company with The Death Riders out of the picture and finally confront Omega and Page for the first time in almost a year.

There is no telling what could happen this weekend, but with an event this big, there could be some surprises along the way. Fans should stay tuned for Revolution and its fallout in the coming weeks.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback