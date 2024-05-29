5 stars who could join WWE after leaving AEW

AEW has been a great alternative to WWE since 2019, not only for fans but for athletes too. The global Sports Entertainment juggernaut has dominated the pro wrestling market for many decades.

However, since the inception of the Jacksonville-based promotion, many WWE Superstars have signed with Tony Khan's company. However, after having a huge roster, where many stars are not being used, many AEW stars seem to be set to leave the promotion. A recent report claimed there was frustration backstage regarding not being given TV time.

A report also disclosed that many contracts will expire this year, and the stars will not be renewing their contracts with the promotion. Many stars, like Ethan Page, Matt Hardy, and others, left the promotion to join other companies. Also yesterday, Jake Hager, Mark Henry, and Arn Anderson left the company, while many stars' contracts are set to expire soon.

Let's take a look at some stars who could join WWE after leaving AEW:

#5. AEW's 'Absolute' Ricky Starks

The Absolute star has been regarded as one of the most underrated stars by fans worldwide. Despite being extremely talented, the star hasn't been involved in the top storylines in the promotion. Starks recently expressed frustration towards AEW for not being booked. His last AEW appearance took place in March 2024.

Ricky Starks' character has always been compared to WWE's work styles. He is also a good friend of Cody Rhodes and also attended WrestleMania 40 for the latter's match. Starks would be a perfect addition to the NXT roster. It will be interesting to see if he signs with WWE when his current contract expires.

#4. Malakai Black

The House of Black leader has been one of the top signings by Tony Khan. However, he has had an underwhelming run in the promotion since his debut in 2021. The 39-year-old recently lost to Adam Copeland and failed to capture the TNT Championship at Double or Nothing PPV. It was recently reported that his contract was nearing an extension.

Malakai (Aleister Black in WWE) was a main eventer on the NXT brand. However, his main roster run was a huge flop. Under the Triple H regime, the former NXT Champion could be a massive star, who would properly utilize his character.

#3. Jake Hager

Jake Hager (Jack Swagger in WWE) was among the many stars who signed with AEW during its inception. The former WWE World Heavyweight Champion was part of Chris Jericho's Inner Circle and later the Jericho Appreciation Society. From the start, the 42-year-old was involved in faction-based plots, and no specific TV time was allotted to him from the start. In his last match held in February, Jake Hager lost to Roderick Strong on Rampage.

A report released yesterday claimed that Jake has decided not to renew his AEW contract. He worked in WWE for many years as Jack Swagger. Despite being a former World Heavyweight Champion, Jake didn't get over with fans in the Stamford-based promotion. Now is the correct opportunity for the company to build the 42-year-old star. Only time will tell if Hager joins WWE in the coming months!

#2. Mark Henry

The World's Strongest Man joined AEW in 2021. He worked as a backstage coach and used to announce matches for Rampage. The former WWE Superstar was never involved in in-ring action throughout his stint in the Jacksonville-based promotion. The 52-year-old recently announced his departure from the Tony Khan-based promotion after working with the company for three years.

Later, the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion also stated that he would not be leaving pro wrestling and would continue to contribute to this industry in different ways. Mark Henry was a huge star in WWE and was presented as an indomitable star. Also, he is an excellent addition to a backstage role as a mentor. It remains to be seen if he signs with the Sports Entertainment juggernaut.

#1. Arn Anderson

Anderson has been with AEW since its beginning. The 65-year-old legend managed Cody Rhodes during his initial run in the company. After The American Nightmare joined WWE in 2022, he was not featured on television as much as before. Anderson recently announced he would become a free agent after his contract with Tony Khan's promotion expires on May 31, 2024.

Arn could manage Cody Rhodes as he did in AEW, which could enhance Cody's title reign. As of now, he hasn't given any hint about his next destination.

