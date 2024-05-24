Chaos in AEW ahead of Double or Nothing 2024; several stars "frustrated" - Reports

AEW is often called out for a lack of leadership, and it seems like the talent itself has some problems with the company. The Jacksonville-based promotion started in red-hot fashion in 2019. However, the company has lost its fire lately after some questionable decisions.

The decisions revolve around top stars like Miro, Wardlow, Keith Lee, and many other stars suffering from a lack of TV time, which has also led to some former stars departing from the promotion like Andrade El Idolo, Frankie Kazarian, and more.

A recent report in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has suggested that the roster is reportedly frustrated over getting lack of exposure and TV time.

"#AEW talent are frustrated over the size of the roster, resulting in a lack of ring time and exposure, per WON," Jack Cassidy wrote on X.

Expand Tweet

Tony Khan recently commented on his on-screen character in AEW

AEW CEO Tony Khan recently made his first appearance on AEW TV after being taken out by The Young Bucks and Jack Perry a couple of weeks ago on Dynamite. Khan sold the injury well, as he wore a neckbrace to sell the attack from The Elite.

Speaking on the Double or Nothing media call, Tony Khan commented on his appearances in All Elite Wrestling. The 41-year-old noted that he only shows up to make major announcements.

"I really tried to limit the amount of appearances I have personally made over the past five years. It would be fair to say that less than one-tenth of one percent of television time has been spent on me over the last five years. That’s how it should be. Occasionally, if a match had to be made or a major announcement, I would come out and do those things,” Khan said. [H/T: WrestleTalk]

Meanwhile, the 2024 edition of AEW Double or Nothing will take place in Paris, Nevada, on May 26. The marquee event will be headlined by the Anarchy in The Arena Match, where Team AEW (Bryan Danielson, Dax Harwood, Cash Wheeler, and Darby Allin) will square off against The Elite (Nicholas and Matthew Jackson, Kazuchika Okada, and Jack Perry).