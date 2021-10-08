5 famous tag teams who are now split between WWE and AEW

The creation of AEW has seen many WWE Superstars leave in a new adventure. The latter has released an unprecedented number of talents due to their extensive budget cut since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.

With the indiscriminate release of backstage personnel and on-screen talent, even stars like Braun Strowman lost their jobs. Some of them have selected AEW as their new home.

In an amusing situation, many well-known tag teams have been divided in the last few years, and now they find themselves on opposite sides of the WWE-AEW dichotomy. One member usually remains in the Vince McMahon-led organization and another sharpens their trade in the rising AEW.

The following list will highlight five such tag teams who were once prosperous, but now the members find themselves working on two different companies.

#5 WWE star Liv Morgan and AEW star Ruby Soho (The Riott Squad)

Ruby Soho has undergone a rejuvenation in her vital role as a top-tier threat to reigning AEW Women's Champion Britt Baker. Using a name inspired by a famous Rancid song, Soho is far apart from her WWE days when she hardly received opportunities to succeed.

In WWE, Soho played a similar punk-inspired gimmick under the ring name Ruby Riott and received only a handful of title matches in the years she spent there.

Her WWE career was spent mostly in a faction involving Sarah Logan and Liv Morgan, which later evolved into a tag team involving Riott and Morgan. Morgan still wrestles in WWE and receives a mild push from time to time, although she, like Riott, has never won a championship in the company.

Edited by Angana Roy