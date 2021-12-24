5 takeaways from AEW in 2021

Since its inception, AEW had its most successful year yet in 2021. The company produced spectacular episodes of Dynamite, introduced a new show in Rampage, and provided some of the year's best pay-per-views.

AEW already had an exceptional roster of stars, but their talent has only gotten richer over the past 12 months. The promotion picked up some of the best independent stars while acquiring some under-utilized performers from WWE.

With the year finally coming to an end, it is fascinating to think back at how much All Elite Wrestling has evolved. It wasn't the same company as it was during the beginning of the year.

In this article, let's take a look at the five takeaways from AEW in 2021.

5) The AEW women's division elevated themselves by sheer will

AEW's women's division has faced criticism since the company's inception. From nitpicking about the title size to the amount of television time the ladies got, it was an uphill struggle for the women to get the attention they deserved from the promotion and the fans. In 2021, the roster stepped up and made everyone take notice.

Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D., became a star in 2020 following a heel turn and entertaining act along with Rebel. This year saw her take things further with a stellar feud with Thunder Rosa producing one of the greatest AEW Dynamite matches of all time in their Lights Out showdown on the St. Patrick's Day Slam special.

Baker used the momentum leading to her biggest victory, beating Hikaru Shida to win the AEW Women's World Championship. Meanwhile, Thunder Rosa was officially signed to the promotion and continues to be among the best in-ring workers in the world. Through their hard work, the women have earned the opportunity for a secondary title as well.

Tony Khan announced a new title for the women's division called the TBS Championship. The tournament to determine the first champion led to more spotlight on the ladies. The past several weeks have seen the Hikaru Shida-Serena Deeb feud heat up, Jade Cargill continuing her undefeated streak, and Ruby Soho regaining her momentum.

Despite continued complaints that women deserve more time and more than one match on the weekly shows, there is no denying that this year has seen the women elevating themselves by sheer will and hard work.

