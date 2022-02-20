5 things AEW can do with Paige VanZant

AEW might have a potential female star on their hands in Paige VanZant. The former UFC fighter first caught wrestling fans' attention during the storyline between The Inner Circle and American Top Team leading to Full Gear last year.

The 27-year-old fighter was a natural on the microphone and gained heat from the audience, with many comparing her to a young Stephanie McMahon.

Speaking with Alex McCarthy of talkSPORT, Chris Jericho heaped praise on Paige VanZant, saying she looks 'natural' portraying her character. He recalled asking the higher-ups to have the MMA fighter appear more often in his storyline with Dan Lambert:

“Paige is part of the story. I remember the first week she came out and I was like ‘we need Paige here next week.’ And they were like ‘you want her here?’ And I was, like, ‘she’s part of the story now.’ She’s a natural.”

She recently returned to Dynamite to face Brandi Rhodes. Now that the Rhodes Couple has left the company, what can Tony Khan do with PVZ? Here are five storyline possibilities for the MMA star:

#5. Paige VanZant should go on an undefeated streak in AEW

If booked correctly, Paige VanZant could be AEW's Ronda Rousey. The MMA crossover star can hold her own in the wrestling ring. Paige should be a dominant force from the get-go.

Have her stack up victories against jobbers and lower card talents in the women's division to build a winning streak. This will help create an aura and mystique that fuels her to the top of the division when she eventually challenges established stars.

Edited by Abhinav Singh