5 things that could happen if Shane McMahon comes to AEW

AEW fans are keeping close tabs on the unfolding drama in WWE with regards to Shane McMahon. Vince McMahon's son was reportedly released from the company due to his antics backstage at the 2022 WWE Royal Rumble. This has led to intense speculation amongst wrestling fans about whether AEW owner Tony Khan might take advantage of the situation and make a play to sign Shane McMahon.

PWTorch.com writer Wade Keller revealed more details about the ongoing saga and whether there was any possibility that Tony Khan might contact Shane O'Mac over a potential business partnership.

According to the journalist, some officials in the WWE want to warn Tony Khan of the potential consequences of reaching out to Shane:

“Yes, the [fake meme] graphics are out [saying] Shane is All Elite,” Keller said. “Tony Khan may or may not reach out to Shane. People in WWE are letting me know that someone should warn Tony Khan what he’s in for if he brings Shane in, because the sense of entitlement. And I don’t know if ego is the right word, that Shane would bring along with him in a company that isn’t WWE would probably be amplified compared to how he was acting on Saturday, which was just basically out of control.” [H/T PWTorch.com]

A McMahon joining a wrestling company that is not WWE would certainly be monumental news that shakes the very foundation of the industry. While the chances of that occurring might be slim to none, here are five things that could happen if Shane McMahon joins Tony Khan's promotion.

#5. Shane McMahon could appear as an on-screen manager for FTR

FTR's Dax Harwood has publicly offered his thoughts on Shane's reported WWE exit. The former tag team champion seemed to reference the time when he and Cash Wheeler worked together with Shane-O-Mac-Mac during his run as a heel authority figure. He also offered a calling card of sorts for the younger McMahon to possibly jump ship.

Perhaps a run as a manager would be the perfect way to introduce Shane to the All Elite Wrestling faithful and pairing him up with two wrestlers he used to work closely with only seems natural. While it is an admittedly small role in the grand scheme of things, it is an inoffensive way to utilize the 52-year-old.

