Shane McMahon pushed to work with RAW star at WrestleMania 38 before alleged WWE exit - Reports

The road to WrestleMania may have begun, but it has already ended for Shane McMahon after he was reportedly "let go" by WWE. There has been no shortage of drama surrounding The Chairman's son following his return at the Royal Rumble and the controversy it supposedly created.

Following reports of Shane O'Mac being gone from WWE, PWInsider has issued an update on the situation.

There were creative plans for McMahon to regularly appear on RAW as a heel leading up to The Show of Shows. He had been pushing to work with Austin Theory, who is currently involved in a story with Vince McMahon. However, that wasn't a lock for the event.

Here is what the report said:

"Yesterday, there were creative plans for [Shane] McMahon to be a regular on RAW as a heel leading into WrestleMania. McMahon had been pushing to work Austin Theory at WrestleMania with the idea playing out of Theory's involvement with Vince McMahon but that wasn't locked 100% in place."

Kenny the Madcap Moss Hater @akfytwrestling If Shane McMahon is wrestling at WrestleMania 38?



It BETTER be against Austin Theory! If Shane McMahon is wrestling at WrestleMania 38? It BETTER be against Austin Theory! https://t.co/kDAuGwavN4

Additionally, the heat on Shane McMahon from his behavior at the Royal Rumble may have led to him internally being pulled from the RAW roster. He was not even backstage for this Monday's show.

Seth Rollins was considered by WWE as Shane McMahon's WrestleMania 38 opponent

Owen @ WrestleNews365 @365Wrestle



It would have been set up at Elimination Chamber but Shane was pulled from the match.



I mean…I don’t even know where to begin on that one 🙄



#WWE According to Dave Meltzer, Seth Rollins’ original WrestleMania opponent was Shane McMahon…for the WWE CHAMPIONSHIP?!It would have been set up at Elimination Chamber but Shane was pulled from the match.I mean…I don’t even know where to begin on that one #WWE Raw According to Dave Meltzer, Seth Rollins’ original WrestleMania opponent was Shane McMahon…for the WWE CHAMPIONSHIP?!It would have been set up at Elimination Chamber but Shane was pulled from the match.I mean…I don’t even know where to begin on that one 😴🙄#WWE #WWERaw https://t.co/VDnX1r209r

While Shane McMahon wanted a match with Austin Theory, PWInsider's report further states that "other forces" were pushing for him to face Seth Rollins at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

The two even had a planned sequence in the Royal Rumble Match, until Rollins was removed from it. This was one of many changes that were made to the 30-man free-for-all this year:

"There were other forces pushing for Shane McMahon vs. Seth Rollins at Wrestlemania 38. There had been a planned sequence at one point to set up Rollins vs. Shane as a feud in the Men's Rumble match but as part of all the changes leading into the show, Rollins was pulled from the Rumble match."

McMahon has now reportedly left the company, as he did not hold any executive position. He was appointed Executive Chairman of Ideanomics, an Electric Vehicle company, in August 2021.

