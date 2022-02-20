5 things you didn't know about AEW's new debutant Jay White

Jay White shocked the world when he made his AEW debut helping the Elite members Young Bucks and Adam Cole beat up Trent of the Best Friends. He would then battle the wrestler on this past week's AEW Rampage, opening the Forbidden Door from New Japan Pro Wrestling.

In recent years, White has established himself as a top star courtesy of his work in the Japanese promotion and leadership of the iconic Bullet Club faction.

Former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega appeared on the 18th February 2022 edition of Wrestling Observer Radio and had a lot to say about "Switchblade" Jay White, who recently made his debut in AEW.

In the interview, former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega had nothing but heaps of praise for the Switchblade when he was asked about Jay White. He talks about his history with the younger wrestler and how proud he feels about his progress.

"I have always had a real good relationship with Jay White over the years. I have known him since he was the guy doing my laundry in New Japan and always supported his venture, his journey in professional wrestling and extremely proud for him to take sort of the opportunity that was before him and make it his own." Kenny said [39:02-39:24]

While Jay White is a bonafide star in Japan, he has barely wrestled in America, so far making sporadic appearances in IMPACT wrestling before his AEW debut. Here are 5 things you need to know about Jay White.

#5. How AEW's newest wrestler Jay White came up with the Switchblade gimmick

Before AEW, Jay White first started out in New Japan Pro-Wrestling as a young rookie. Upon completion of his training, NJPW started airing vignettes for his arrival, debuting a mysterious dark persona called Switchblade.

White became a heel with a grittier character to go along with the nickname and over the years, he added a lot more layers to the gimmick. Also known as Knife Pervert, White is renowned for his explicit yet incredible promos outside the ring. The Bullet Club star has a tendency to swear and cuss a lot during his matches, especially during his bouts in Japan, which adds to the unpredictable nature of the gimmick.

Here's hoping that AEW fans will get a full taste of the Switchblade gimmick unleashed.

