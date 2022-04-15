5 things AEW subtly told us on Dynamite this week: Reason why former NBA player debuted; Tony Khan signing another ex-WWE star; popular couple's alliance quietly ending?

Welcome to this week's column on things AEW subtly told us during the latest installment of Dynamite.

The Wednesday night show delivered on the hype, as one would have expected from a pay-per-view caliber match card featuring the likes of Samoa Joe and CM Punk.

The entire episode was adrenaline-fuelled for the New Orleans audience as we saw the blockbuster arrival of a former NBA player. Aside from the action-packed episode, significant storyline development took place ahead of the Battle of the Belts II.

We'll now dive into subtle things that fans may have missed during the show.

#5 Satnam Singh crashes Samoa Joe's ROH world television title victory

Samoa Joe continued his winning momentum on Wednesday night as he dethroned Minoru Suzuki for the ROH World Television Championship in the main event.

The first-time-ever bout between the two behemoths was a slugfest and didn't disappoint. The two men battered each other throughout an entertaining match.

While Joe stood tall at the end, his former protege Jay Lethal assured him that night belonged to him.

Lethal was hiding a big card up his sleeve as he promised to unveil a surprise for Joe. In the closing moments, former first-ever NBA player Satnam Singh debuted, to everyone's dismay.

He immediately joined forces with Lethal and Dutt to launch a vicious assault on a worn-out Joe.

As strange as it seems to see an Indian-born star close out the flagship programming, Tony Khan played a business card.

According to f4wonline, the company is eager to get a strong foothold in the Indian market. Satnam Singh, the face of his home country, will be pushed to draw Indian fans to the AEW product.

This is precisely how WWE propelled The Great Khali and Jinder Mahal into the main event scene to expand their business to the Indian market.

#4 AEW President Tony Khan to make a massive announcement next week

As disclosed on Wednesday night, Tony Khan will make a "huge" announcement on Dynamite next week. While such announcements always create another level of excitement among fans, isn't this becoming quotidian?

It's no secret that Mr. Khan is on a signing spree, so the chances are high that we may see another ex-WWE talent show up on the flagship program next week.

It's worth noting that Mark Henry recently teased Cesaro's pro wrestling future. Whether or not Tony Khan's highly-anticipated announcement turns out to be a potential streaming deal or a hot free agent signing, the company has certainly hooked some fans for next week.

#3 CM Punk's new winning streak continues; does it mean Adam Cole is bound to become the new champion?

This will be a dream match for many fans!

CM Punk has been riding high on momentum since Revolution 2022. He has overcome top stars like Dax Harwood, Max Caster, and most recently, Penta Oscuro.

The Second City Saint has been making world title gestures around his waist and has clearly set his sights on the AEW World Championship.

One must note that the company is pushing Punk as a top babyface challenger, so it is unlikely that he will be challenging Hangman Page, another top babyface, down the road.

Keeping that in mind, the company could book Cole to dethrone Page on Rampage this week. With Double or Nothing emerging as the company's next big pay-per-view, CM Punk vs. Adam Cole (c) for the AEW World Championship has money written all over it.

#2 FTR has set their sights on Jurassic Express' AEW Tag Team titles

Will the duo capture the AEW tag team titles?

FTR is undoubtedly focused on becoming the best tag team in all of pro wrestling.

Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood have already captured ROH and AAA World Tag Team titles under their possession.

On Dynamite this week, the duo seemingly surfaced on the entrance ramp as the next challengers after Jurassic Express successfully retained their gold against reDRagon.

FTR has previously affirmed that they want to rack up all the tag team titles. The two could soon challenge Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus for the AEW tag team titles. The company could also book a winner-take-all match between the two teams.

While a clash between babyfaces isn't always the best idea, fans will easily get invested, considering it could be a high-stakes battle.

#1 Is AEW soon breaking up Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti's on-screen alliance?

Guevara and Conti are a real-life couple!

As announced on AEW Dynamite this week, Scorpio Sky will put his TNT Championship on the line against Sammy Guevara in the upcoming Battle of the Belts II.

Given the pairing of Guevara and Conti, it initially looked like AEW was setting up a match pitting the real-life couple against Paige VanZant and Scorpio Sky/Ethan Page.

If one may recall, Guevara's alliance with Conti garnered a lot of backlash from fans. The duo even got booed heavily on Rampage last week.

Now that the company has booked a title match between The Spanish God and one-half of the Men of the Year, the original payoff for this storyline may have either been scrapped or pushed back.

AEW is firmly behind propelling Guevara as a top babyface. However, with Conti potentially damaging her boyfriend's character, the company could quietly end their on-screen alliance.

What do you make of these subtle hints the company dropped on AEW Dynamite this week? Sound off in the comments section below.

