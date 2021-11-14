5 things AEW subtly told us at Full Gear: Major tension within top faction, megastar turning heel?

AEW Full Gear 2021 is in the history books, and there is plenty of stuff for us to sink our teeth into.

There were plenty of matches, and nearly every top star in AEW was involved. AEW World Championship changed hands in an excellent main event while two of the four pillars of AEW tore the house down in the opener.

On the same night that a new world champion was crowned, the company booked the number one contender as well. There was a lengthy bout for the AEW Women's Championship, while some matches had strange finishes dividing opinions in the process.

A top star displayed heel-ish antics while the company reiterated trust in its young stars. Despite a lot of action, there were subtle hints AEW dropped throughout the show. Let's take a look at five things AEW told us subtly at Full Gear.

#5. Kenny Omega's loss at AEW Full Gear will have major ramifications within The Super Elite

Enough cannot be said about the depths of storytelling The Elite has gone into. Hangman Adam Page's journey to the top of the mountain has been nothing short of incredible.

At Full Gear, fans got the happy ending they had been craving for many months. However, in typical Elite fashion, there were subtle hints at what the future holds for the faction.

Despite The Millennial Cowboy telling The Young Bucks to stay away from his match against Kenny Omega, the former AEW Tag Team Champions showed up. Just as Adam Page was closing in on the victory, Matt Jackson didn't attempt to stop him. This was a throwback to the spot when Adam Page cost The Young Bucks the AEW Tag Team Championship by grabbing one of the Bucks' legs. Matt Jackson simply nodded and 3 seconds later we had a new champion.

EliteAEW®️ @EIiteAEW



#AEWFullGear Matt Jackson nodding at Hangman to hit the Buckshot on Kenny was absolute perfection. The story that we’ve been watching unfold in front of our eyes for almost 3 years has finally paid off. What a fucking night. Matt Jackson nodding at Hangman to hit the Buckshot on Kenny was absolute perfection. The story that we’ve been watching unfold in front of our eyes for almost 3 years has finally paid off. What a fucking night.#AEWFullGear https://t.co/DmlSpoiI0D

Kenny Omega will probably not be pleased and, with Adam Cole coming in and becoming the most popular member of the group, there could be some tension. Cole has also reunited with former stablemate Bobby Fish so that's another angle to look out for.

The Superkliq lost their match at Full Gear as well, and Adam Cole will not be pleased. With the Belt Collector losing the AEW World Championship, it was a night to forget for The Elite. With so much happening, it will be interesting to see how The Elite addresses everything.

