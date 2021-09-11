5 things AEW subtly told us on Rampage: Adam Cole undermines Elite members, Ric Flair's role possibly revealed?

AEW Rampage took place in Cincinnati this week. Three matches, as well as interviews with Adam Cole and Bryan Danielson fka Daniel Bryan, were announced ahead of the show.

PAC and Andrade El Idolo opened the show with their much-anticipated match. The match ended with an unexpected swerve. Ruby Soho continued her unbeaten run as she, Riho, and Kris Statlander defeated Jamie Hayter, Britt Baker, and Rebel.

Bryan Danielson and Adam Cole had satellite interviews. The AEW All Out debutants made their intentions clear.

Cincinnati homeboy Brian Pillman Jr. faced Max Caster in the main event. With so much happening in one hour, let us look at 5 things that AEW subtly told us on Rampage.

#5. Adam Cole undermined the Good Brothers once again on AEW Rampage

Adam Cole not acknowledging the good brothers again👀 — MurphTheItohStan (@MakiItohSimp142) September 11, 2021

Adam Cole made his AEW Dynamite debut and wasted no time in glorifying the Elite, crediting Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks for making AEW a thriving place for professional wrestling.

Interestingly, he never mentioned the Good Brothers. Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson have helped Omega and the Bucks many times and Adam Cole completely disregarded their presence.

During his AEW Rampage interview, Cole once again omitted Good Brothers while discussing The Elite. With many speculating that the former NXT champion wants to destroy the Elite from within, this could be a hint of a future betrayal. After all, Kenny Omega "killed" Adam Cole before the Young Bucks fired him from the Bullet Club back in Japan.

Whatever might be the case, Adam Cole clearly does not acknowledge the Good Brothers. It could only be a matter of time before the IMPACT Wrestling Tag Team Champions call out Adam Cole.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Angana Roy