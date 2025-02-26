5 things that could happen on AEW Dynamite this week

AEW has been on a great run for the past several weeks. Fans have praised the recent editions of Dynamite and Collision. Also, Grand Slam Australia was a huge hit for the company. Things are getting more heated, as the Revolution PPV is just a few days away.

Similar to last week's AEW Dynamite, this week will feature huge matches and segments. Hangman Page, Will Ospreay, MJF, Swerve Strickland, Konosuke Takeshita, and many others have been advertised for the upcoming show. Last week's flagship show was filled with many ups and downs.

A huge championship match will take place this week. Also, Will Ospreay will return to action for the first time since Grand Slam Australia. Let's predict what might go down on Dynamite this week.

#5. Ricochet initiates attack on Swerve Strickland again

The One and Only has been on cloud nine since defeating Swerve Strickland earlier this month. After his win, Ricochet stole Prince Nana's robe. Last week on Dynamite, Nana requested him to return the robe but the former United States Champion refused and laughed at him to his face. This Wednesday, Swerve is set to appear live on the show and will likely talk about this issue.

Ricochet could blindside the former AEW World Champion and assault him. Last time, the former attacked Strickland with a pair of scissors and left him bloodied.

#4. Will Ospreay builds momentum ahead of AEW Revolution

The Aerial Assassin and Kenny Omega defeated Konosuke Takeshita and Kyle Fletcher in a blockbuster tag team match at Grand Slam Australia. Later, Ospreay challenged The ProtoStar to a Steel Cage match at the Revolution pay-per-view. Ahead of his match, the former International Champion will face Bryan Keith on Dynamite.

The Bad Apple recently displayed his skills against his match with Bandido on Collision a couple of weeks ago. Keith will get to shine once again when he goes against the promotion's most athletic stars. Ahead of the Steel Cage match, Will Ospreay should get a win. He might also get confronted by Kyle Fletcher.

#3. Hangman Page to get his payback against MJF

Last week, MJF and Hangman were involved in a heated segment where they traded harsh words. Maxwell ruthlessly pointed out the wrongdoings of The Cowboy. Moreover, Friedman had the last laugh in their battle as he spit on Hangman's face. The duo will wrestle at Revolution PPV.

The former AEW World Champions have been announced for this week's show. They could collide once again but this time, Hangman Page should shock MJF with a huge announcement. The Cowboy could announce a violent stipulation for their upcoming match at Revolution. One of the bouts the latter is known for is the Texas Deathmatch. This might be a good revenge for Friedman's actions last week.

#2. Orange Cassidy to become a three-time International Champion

The Freshly Squeezes defeated Roderick Strong in the International Championship series last week. This week on Dynamite, he will get a shot at the International Title against champion Konosuke Takeshita. The winner will go to Revolution pay-per-view and face Kenny Omega.

Orange Cassidy is already a two-time International Champion and could become the first-ever three-time champion if he manages to defeat The Alpha on the flagship show this week. If that happens, Cassidy will then defend the title against The Best Bout Machine at Revolution.

#1. Prince Nana could turn on Swerve Strickland

A couple of weeks ago, Prince Nana suggested that the former AEW World Champion move on from Ricochet. However, Strickland refused to let go and claimed he would take care of The One and Only star. This led to a massive argument between the two and fans seemingly witnessed a crack in their relationship.

Prince and Swerve are scheduled to appear on Dynamite and they will address their issue with Ricochet. However, The Realest's manager could turn on Strickland and ally with The Highlight of the Night.

It will be interesting to see if the upcoming AEW Dynamite affects the Revolution pay-per-view.

