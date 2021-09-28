5 Things that could happen on this week's AEW Dynamite - Former WWE Champion debuts, Kenny Omega meets an old foe

AEW certainly made history last week by producing two gigantic flagship episodes titled 'Grand Slam.' Fans will be excited to find out what fresh storylines Tony Khan has planned moving forward.

The upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite will emanate from Rochester, New York, and will likely kickstart the build for the Full Gear pay-per-view, which is still over a month away.

With the hottest free agents still looming in the wrestling market, AEW could still grab some of the big names on their roster as soon as this week. Let's dive into five things that could happen on Wednesday night.

#5 Sammy Guevara pins Miro to win the AEW TNT Championship

At the upcoming Dynamite episode, a TNT Championship match between Miro and Sammy Guevara will take place. Despite Miro possibly being at the peak of his career, having The Spanish God dethrone him this Wednesday would be a feel-good moment.

Guevara has elevated himself a lot as a performer. Given his immense popularity, AEW will have the opportunity to make him a star out of this match against The Redeemer. Even if he loses, Miro will go out with pride as a dominant TNT Champion in AEW's short history.

Miro could add more intensity to his character, and the company could always give him another run with the title down the road. But for now, imagine the crowd popping out of their seats if Guevara hands Miro a devastating loss this week.

#4 A mixed tag team match featuring Adam Cole on AEW

Adam Cole and Jungle Boy will lock horns in a singles match this week.

The former WWE superstar recently expressed his desire to team up with his girlfriend, Dr. Britt Baker.

Adam Cole and Jungle Boy will lock horns in a singles match this week.

The former WWE superstar recently expressed his desire to team up with his girlfriend, Dr. Britt Baker. There's a strong possibility that fans might see the couple wrestle alongside each other sooner than expected. AEW could bring Anna Jay into the mix since she's Jungle Boy's girlfriend. Both couples can tell a compelling storyline.

Since arriving at the company, Cole has been stressing over Schiavone's presence around his girlfriend. He even confronted the veteran commentator and asked him to stay away from Baker.

The company could make full use of this angle this week by having Cole lay his hands on the legendary commentator in front of Dr. Britt Baker. Given the angle, it will automatically plant seeds for Jungle Boy and Anna Jay to seek revenge on behalf of Tony Schiavone.

