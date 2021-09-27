Bray Wyatt shares an interesting throwback picture ahead of his rumored return

Former WWE Universal Champion Bray Wyatt has taken to Twitter to share an interesting throwback picture ahead of his rumored return to pro-wrestling next week.

In his tweet, Bray Wyatt shared a picture of a steel cage match with The Wyatt Family (Bray Wyatt, Erick Rowan, and Luke Harper) going up against Daniel Bryan and The Usos. This match took place at a WWE house show during their Holiday Tour back in 2013, where Bryan and The Usos picked up the win.

Many fans are considering this tweet, without any caption, as a tease by the former WWE Superstar hinting towards his rumored AEW debut later this week.

Bray Wyatt was released by WWE on July 31 earlier this year and has the standard 90-day non-compete clause. However, there is speculation that Wyatt could debut for AEW next week before it ends.

As reported by Cageside Seats, Bray Wyatt could show up on the upcoming show of AEW, which will take place in Rochester, New York. It's the hometown of Wyatt's friend and former AEW star, the late Brodie Lee.

"Despite it not being 90 days since his WWE release, there is a lot of speculation that Bray Wyatt will debut for AEW next week in Rochester, New York, which is Brodie Lee’s hometown."

Bray Wyatt could be a massive addition to the roster of AEW

Over the last few months, All Elite Wrestling has added multiple major former WWE stars to its roster. CM Punk, Bryan Danielson, and Adam Cole jumping ship to AEW has been huge for the promotion.

Bray Wyatt joining Tony Khan's promotion would be huge due to his uniqueness and massive following.

Many people were unhappy when WWE released him earlier this year, and AEW will have a chance to increase its fanbase with Bray Wyatt joining them. There are multiple interesting match-ups for Wyatt in AEW against Malakai Black and even Bryan Danielson.

