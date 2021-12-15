5 Things you didn't know about new AEW signing Marina Shafir: Married to a WWE Superstar; close relationship with Ronda Rousey

AEW Dark this past week saw the debut of Marina Shafir, when she faced Kris Statlander in a losing effort. The former mixed martial artist is best known for her stint in WWE NXT, where she trained and wrestled from 2018 to 2021.

Shafir, Ronda Rousey, Shayna Baszler and Jessamyn Duke were collectively known as the Four Horsewomen of MMA. When she debuted in NXT, she aligned with then NXT Women's Champion Baszler as her lackey.

Shafir's run on the black and gold brand was a little lackluster, to say the least. She mostly appeared on tag teams with Duke and never really got a chance to showcase her ability as a singles competitor. Once Baszler was called up to the WWE main roster, she floundered.

She notably did compete on Raw Underground in 2020 but other than a few appearances on 205 Live and NXT, she couldn't make an impact. Now that she's resurfaced in AEW, can Shafir prove to wrestling fans that she's here to stay?

In this, let's take a look at the 5 things you didn't know about Marina Shafir, the Supernova from Moldova.

#5 AEW's Marina Shafir had a two-year undefeated streak in MMA

Before Marina Shafir transitioned to pro wrestling with WWE and now AEW, she made her name as a mixed martial artist. She grew up training in judo at a fairly high level from the age of 12.

Shafir began her mixed martial career at amateur level in 2012. In fact, she went undefeated in the first two years of her career. She won all five of her amateur fights by submission. Four of these victories came by armbar and one by arm-triangle choke.

She only suffered her first loss when she went professional in early 2014 in a first-round defeat. When Shafir eventually made the jump to pro wrestling, she left MMA with a professional record of one win and two losses.

