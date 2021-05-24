5 Things that must happen on this week's AEW Dynamite (28th May 2021)

We are one Dynamite away from AEW's biggest event, Double or Nothing, which is scheduled to take place on May 30th. Fans will be in for a treat this week as AEW will be holding a special edition of Dynamite on Friday night.

Last week's episode of Dynamite was a great show as the company unveiled the entire match card for Double or Nothing.

Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston had quite the night as they not only humiliated the Young Bucks by launching an attack on them, but also stole their shoes to close the show.

AEW has already lined up several big matches and important segments for the go-home Dynamite before Double or Nothing. Let's take a look at 5 things that must happen on this week's episode of AEW Dynamite.

#5 Casino Battle Royale participants brawl in the ring on AEW Dynamite

Who will win this year's Casino Battle Royale?

All eyes will be on this year's Casino Battle Royale at Double or Nothing. The winner of the 21-man Battle Royale will be guaranteed a future AEW World title shot.

The involvement of stars like Christian Cage, Dustin Rhodes, Matt Hardy and Colt Cabana will make this year's Casino Battle Royale a must-watch.

This week on AEW Dynamite, stars like Christian Cage, Dustin Rhodes or even QT Marshall should come out and stake their claim for the future AEW world title shot.

This could lead to several participants coming out to the ring in order to engage in a thrilling brawl. Chaos like this would be gold.

They don’t call me the King Of Spades for nothing.



I’ll see everyone at #AEWDoubleOrNothing pic.twitter.com/q16Swq7NjC — Colt Cabana (@ColtCabana) May 24, 2021

Fans will be delighted to see a glimpse of what could possibly happen during Casino Battle Royale on May 30th. AEW could also be keeping an ace up their sleeves. With a mystery entrant likely to be revealed on the night itself.

So far, Christian Cage is the front runner to win the Casino Battle Royal this year. However, someone from the mystery spot could also prove to be a dark horse.

