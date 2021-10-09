5 Things WWE can learn from AEW - Big change to promos, Change in how titles are treated

-

Let's be honest for a second! WWE is a powerhouse and a billion-dollar company. Its current net worth is well over five billion dollars. Thanks to its lucrative network deals, the company's content is spread across USA Network, Fox, and even the WWE Network -- distributed by NBCUniversal's digital streaming service, Peacock, in the United States.

So, no one needs to teach WWE lessons in financial growth. It's in the creative where the sports entertainment giant seems to have fallen behind in recent times.

Chris Jericho famously mocked Vince McMahon's company during a promo for its reliance on 'bad creative.' Currently, WWE can showcase Roman Reigns' booking as its high point, but there are multiple low points as well. The 24/7 Championship is a prime example of a watered-down version of the WWE Hardcore title. 24/7 Championship segments have devolved into a series of hijinks and keystone cops.

AEW has been doing all the right things creatively by giving the fans what they want. While mistakes have been made, many decisions have gone right thanks to smart booking, a determined approach, and being as dynamic as possible.

Maybe Vince McMahon can learn a thing or two from Tony Khan. Let's take a look at five things WWE can learn from AEW.

#5 WWE should mainly go back to unscripted promos

Let's face it! AEW showcases some of the best promos in the business right now, and part of that has a lot to do with going back to what WWE used to do -- be unscripted.

In some of the best pro wrestling promos of all time, several of those included heavy improvisation. 'Austin 3:16' was something Stone Cold came up with, as did The Rock's use of the word 'Jabroni,' catapulting it into the dictionary.

AEW has a slew of people who cut promos that very few can touch. That includes MJF, Chris Jericho, Cody Rhodes, Matt Hardy, CM Punk, and many more. While younger stars in AEW are still learning the ropes, when it comes to their promo skills, they will be further along once they master it.

WWE's reliance on scripted promos takes away its intrigue, impact, and reality. While having writers on staff is not a bad idea, dialog shouldn't be their primary concern. Allowing people to use their own words is pro wrestling in its form. As some would say, WWE needs to go back to basics.

