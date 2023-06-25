5-time WWE world champion could turn heel for the first time in nearly a decade

Multi-time WWE Champion CM Punk recently made his return to AEW during the premiere episode of Collision last Saturday. Upon his comeback, he has had a pretty busy week, appearing on the latest edition of Dynamite, too.

For the second week straight, Punk was in the main event of Collision. He joined forces with FTR and Ricky Starks on Saturday's show to take on Bullet Club Gold and The Gunns. Unfortunately for The Second City Saint, his team suffered a defeat.

Another interesting detail about Punk's appearance this week was the mixed reactions he received from the live crowd. Playing with these reactions might just work for the former world champion's on-screen character.

After the events of this week's Collision, CM Punk could turn heel for the first time in nearly a decade. The Second City Saint could play a villain who is different from MJF. The current AEW World Champion consistently insults the fans and portrays a loudmouth gimmick on television. In contrast, Punk can be a nonchalant heel that will generate boos just by being himself.

The Second City Saint can simply play off the crowd's reactions, cut scathing promos, and care less about everything else. He wouldn't need to go as far as to turn on someone to become a heel, as the veteran naturally has the vibe of one.

Drainmaker 🌧️ 💵 @DrainBamager Toronto with no love lost for Punk. He clearly should only be a babyface in Chicago. Heel everywhere else.



Toronto with no love lost for Punk. He clearly should only be a babyface in Chicago. Heel everywhere else.

As a heel, however, Punk would need to go after the faces, which could make for compelling television. The former WWE Champion can feud with some new names and re-establish his dominance in the promotion.

Former WWE Champion CM Punk was shockingly handed his first loss in over ten months. The defeat came only a week after his return and could halt his momentum heading into Forbidden Door 2023.

After their defeat, Punk, FTR, and Ricky Starks addressed the Collision crowd at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. The former AEW World Champion said as the captain of his squad, he took full responsibility for their latest setback.

Punk will be looking to bounce back at Forbidden Door when he goes head-to-head with Satoshi Kojima. The two will lock horns as part of the Men's Owen Hart Cup Tournament.

