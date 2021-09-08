5 Times AEW superstars made fun of WWE

AEW is now WWE's undisputed #1 competitor in the pro wrestling industry. Although they're a long way from becoming the mainstream juggernaut that WWE is, they have made a big name and have a rapidly increasing loyal fanbase because of good programming and treatment of talent, among others.

What AEW has received criticism for, however, is taking shots at WWE ever-so-often. It's debatable as to how often they take shots at WWE, but they have continued to do so time and again.

It seems to be something of a joke in the wrestling world, but AEW stars haven't shied away from taking direct and indirect shots at WWE.

Here are five instances where AEW stars roasted WWE subtly and directly:

#5. Former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho mocks Brock Lesnar's Money in the Bank title win

At Money in the Bank 2019, WWE made the controversial decision to have Brock Lesnar enter the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match at the very last minute. Mustafa Ali was a second away from winning the Money in the Bank briefcase, and he later revealed that he was, in fact, told he would win it on the day of the match.

However, Ali was pulled aside before the match and told the actual finish, which we can only imagine was incredibly deflating for the young star. Brock Lesnar would enter and capture the briefcase, leading to a mostly negative response from the WWE Universe.

Chris Jericho took a shot at WWE and Brock Lesnar for the Money in the Bank victory.

Awesome to see @BrockLesnar win the #MoneyInTheBank match...even though he wasn’t officially entered! Brock is the future of the biz and this perfect example of genius booking shows why @WWE will remain on top FOREVER! #GoBrockGo — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) May 20, 2019

Chris Jericho and Brock Lesnar don't exactly have the best history together. Post-SummerSlam 2016, Chris Jericho furiously confronted Brock Lesnar after his match against Randy Orton. The issue at hand was that Brock Lesnar legitimately sliced Randy Orton open, making the match end in a technical victory to Lesnar.

Chris Jericho thought that Brock Lesnar was going to business for himself, and they seemingly clashed heads, with Brock Lesnar and Y2J exchanging not-so-kind words with each other.

However, Chris Jericho later stated that it was all water under the bridge. So perhaps his tweet against WWE and Brock Lesnar was more of a shot at his former employer for their handling of younger talent than The Beast Incarnate himself.

