WWE News: Chris Jericho ridicules Brock Lesnar and WWE after Money in the Bank

Brock Lesnar and Chris Jericho

What's the story?

Money in the Bank 2019 ended on a mixed note. While the final match of the show, the men's Money in the Bank was fascinating, exciting and exhilarating to watch, as some of the best in WWE battled it out.

But the return of Brock Lesnar, who won the match and the Money in the Bank briefcase, has angered WWE fans, who feel that he is not the right person - or the deserved one - to hold the briefcase.

Former WWE Superstar and current AEW wrestler Chris Jericho, waded into the debate and trolled Brock Lesnar and WWE.

In case you didn't know...

The final match of the show saw 8 Superstars compete for the chance to face either the Universal Champion or the WWE Champion, but there was a problem before the match. One of the 8 Superstars in the match, Sami Zayn, was attacked by a mystery Superstar, which meant that he couldn't compete in the match.

Many suspected it to be Braun Strowman, but The Monster Among Men said it wasn't him. There was also speculation that it could be Bray Wyatt, but in the end, it turned out to be Brock Lesnar.

The heart of the matter

Chris Jericho, who was the brains behind the Money in the Bank ladder match, was not particularly happy at the end to Money in the Bank, sarcastically calling Lesnar "the future of the biz" as well as WWE's "genius booking".

Awesome to see @BrockLesnar win the #MoneyInTheBank match...even though he wasn’t officially entered! Brock is the future of the biz and this perfect example of genius booking shows why @WWE will remain on top FOREVER! #GoBrockGo — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) May 20, 2019

Jericho, like a lot of WWE fans, are unhappy at how Lesnar has once again got an opportunity to face off in a WWE title match.

What's next?

Lesnar has officially been confirmed for next month's Super Showdown PPV, while Jericho and the rest of AEW will host their first show next week, May 25, 2019, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Nevada.

