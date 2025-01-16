5 Times MJF unapologetically targeted the WAGs of stars

Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF) has never shied away from taking personal shots at his opponents. While he is indeed an excellent in-ring performer, The Devil's ability to get into the heads of his competitors is what gives him an edge over the rest of the roster.

The Salt of The Earth always tries to break his opponents mentally by humiliating them in the worst ways imaginable. The former AEW World Champion has never backed down from taking a star's family members on his target either.

Known for being a wicked heel, The Wolf of Wrestling has made some demeaning comments about the female partners of certain wrestlers over the years.

In this article, let's look at the five times MJF unapologetically targeted the WAGs of his opponents:

#5. MJF made a distasteful comment about Karen Jarrett

MJF is currently embroiled in a rivalry with Jeff Jarrett. The two stars have had a couple of heated interactions in the last two weeks. In the latest episode of Dynamite, The Devil brought up Jarrett's wife to play mind games with The Last Outlaw.

Friedman shed light on Double J's struggles with alcohol consumption before stating that he would send the veteran star into rehab. MJF then crossed the line by asking Jeff Jarrett to leave behind his wife, Karen Jarrett, with The Devil.

The Salt of The Earth did not stop there, as he also alluded to Karen Jarrett's past marriage with Kurt Angle during this segment. Eventually, Double J launched an attack on the loudmouth heel, but the 28-year-old star managed to escape by using Jeff's wife as a shield.

#4. The Devil brought up Britt Baker's breakup with Adam Cole

MJF has never feared crossing any limits to gain a psychological advantage over his opponent. During a recent segment with Adam Cole, The Salt of The Earth unearthed an unspoken tale from The Panama City Playboy's past.

On the December 22, 2024, edition of Collision, Friedman made fun of Cole's physique and told his former ally about the various things he should be worried about. The Devil mentioned that The Star of The Show should be concerned about a potential tooth cavity, as he was no longer seeing his dentist anymore.

It was an evident reference to Britt Baker, who split up with Adam Cole in 2024 after years of being together. While the former couple has remained very private about the breakup, MJF decided to use Cole's past relationship to demoralize The Panama City Playboy heading into Worlds End 2024.

#3. The Salt of The Earth targeted Will Ospreay's partner

MJF and Will Ospreay had a heated feud in the summer of 2024. In July 2024, The Salt of The Earth defeated Ospreay in an hour-long match to become the new AEW International Champion.

The two stars clashed again at All In 2024, but this time The Aerial Assassin bested the cocky heel to regain his title. On the go-home edition of Dynamite before All In 2024, the two stars engaged in a promo segment.

Interestingly, it was announced that the two stars would be fined if they tried to attack each other during this segment. While Tony Khan had implemented this rule to avoid any unnecessary injuries before All In, The Wolf of Wrestling took advantage of this condition to make some distasteful remarks about Ospreay's partner, Alex Windsor.

The former AEW World Champion praised The Aerial Assassin for supporting his partner, who was previously married to somebody else. Friedman also gave props to The Commonwealth Kingpin for treating the child from Windsor's past relationship as his own kid.

The Long Island native revealed that he had a conversation with Will Ospreay's partner earlier that night. Ultimately, The Aerial Assassin ran out of patience when MJF said that Windsor's next child wouldn't be Ospreay's.

The British superstar was infuriated at MJF's demeaning comments and immediately jumped the former Pinnacle leader, not caring about the $127,000 fine he would incur.

#2. The former AEW World Champion once made Anna Jay his target

On the April 5, 2023, edition of Dynamite, MJF took part in a special promo segment in his hometown of Long Island. The former AEW American Champion celebrated "MJF Day," addressing the other recognized pillars of the company, such as Darby Allin, Sammy Guevara, and Jack Perry.

The Salt of The Earth assessed the possibility of the three stars challenging him for the AEW World Championship, stating that none of the three "losers" deserved to challenge him for the title. The Wolf of Wrestling specifically took Jack Perry as his target, as he made an unpleasant remark about The Scapegoat's real-life partner, Anna Jay.

"There are people out there who frankly don’t deserve it. Losers like Sammy Guevara and Darby Allin, and worst of all, Jungle Boy. Man, the only thing Jungle Boy’s ever going to have is a girlfriend with a wandering eye and a tiny little p****,” MJF said.

Anna Jay was quick to respond to MJF's distasteful comments, as she called out the 28-year-old star for being obsessed with her.

#1. The Wolf of Wrestling dared to take Renee Paquette's name in front of Jon Moxley

At All Out 2020, MJF unsuccessfully challenged Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship. The weeks leading up to the high-stakes encounter saw the two stars take personal shots at each other.

In the August 28, 2020, episode of Dynamite, The Purveyor of Violence and The Salt of The Earth sat down to sign the contract for their upcoming battle. The Long Island native urged Moxley to not use the Paradigm Shift at All Out 2020 if he really wanted to prove himself as a worthy world champion.

The Devil stated that Jon Moxley should tell his wife, Renee Paquette, that Friedman was single if he was unable to gather the courage to give up on his finishing maneuver. The Ace of AEW was visibly angry with the young star but somehow held himself from attacking The Salt of The Earth.

