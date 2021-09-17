5 Titles that AEW could introduce

AEW is growing larger every month. While it started with a decent roster in 2019, the young promotion has added several huge names this year. CM Punk was perhaps the biggest due to his seven-year absence from the sport.

Ruby Soho (fka Ruby Riott), Bryan Danielson (fka Daniel Bryan) and Adam Cole debuted for AEW at All Out. AEW's roster was already stacked before these additions. Malakai Black (fka Aleister Black) and Andrade El Idolo also joined AEW earlier this year.

The likes of Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt are currently free agents. Either man could join AEW by the end of 2021. It was already hard enough to make it to the AEW World Championship. With all of the additions mentioned above, it will be harder for someone to break through to the top of the promotion. For that reason, AEW could very easily introduce a new title within the next year.

The talent is so great that not every performer will have the same chance at a title as someone like Kenny Omega or Darby Allin. Here are five possible titles that AEW could introduce for its roster.

#5 Younger AEW stars could fight over a Next-Gen title.

AEW has a lot of promising young wrestlers under its umbrella. The first names to get hard pushes were Darby Allin, Orange Cassidy, MJF, and Jungle Boy. Allin (23-3) is a former TNT Champion while MJF (7-3 in 2021) has rarely lost in AEW. Jungle Boy is a fan favorite, and Orange Cassidy (26-3-1) is booked as a top face.

The fact is that AEW has several promising young stars that are pushed well. WWE struggles to do that as stars like Sheamus, Randy Orton, Roman Reigns, Charlotte Flair and Lashley continue to dominate title scenes.

Brian Pillman Jr. is also a young AEW star with a bright future. Ricky Starks and Sammy Guevara are future Champions. The question is, however, how close will some of these aforementioned names get to the AEW World title?

Adding so many established stars–like Bryan, Black, Cole, and Punk–only makes the path harder for younger wrestlers. For that reason, introducing something like a Next Generation title, or something akin to that, would be a good idea for AEW.

Even if they don't say it, AEW and WWE compete with each other. Featuring young, exciting talent is something that can be done with any promotion. It's just a matter of doing it. AEW has done that well so far, and a new belt for up-and-comers would be a good idea.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Abhinav Singh