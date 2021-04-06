5 Top AEW stars and when their contracts expire

AEW appeared on the scene in 2019 and changed the wrestling world completely. All of a sudden, a market that was monopolized only by WWE had new players entering the field.

Since becoming a force to be reckoned with, AEW has signed several top-tier wrestlers to their roster. Some of these stars have the ability to become leaders in any promotion in the world.

With the company providing good deals and allowing creative insight, for many young wrestlers, AEW seems like a good destination at the moment.

Even contracts under Tony Khan's promotion are not exempt from running out. Over the next few years, some of the deals will be coming to an end. While it's expected that the stars will re-sign with the company, in the wrestling world, it's impossible to predict what will happen.

In this article, let's take a look at five wrestlers or teams currently signed with AEW, and when their contracts with the company will expire.

#5 MJF's AEW contract - July 2024

🚨 Breaking News - @the_MJF signs extension, converting to a new multiple year agreement with @AEWrestling pic.twitter.com/LoInxfDy60 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 19, 2019

MJF might be the most talented young heel in the world at the moment. Currently, there are very few other names in the wrestling world that can generate as much heat as him.

The Salt Of The Earth always stays in character and has acquired a reputation for being despicable on and off-screen. In AEW, he recently started a faction of his own called The Pinnacle.

Together with FTR, Tully Blanchard, Shawn Spears, and Wardlow, The Pinnacle appear to be a force to be reckoned with. AEW fans don't have to worry about MJF leaving any time soon.

In July 2019, he signed a multi-year contract with AEW. As a result, his contract will expire only in 2024, according to Wrestling Inc.

Given the manner in which MJF has developed his character in such a short time, it wouldn't be surprising to see him win the AEW World Championship before 2024.

