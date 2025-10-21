5 top stars who could return for AEW Full Gear 2025

The Jacksonville-based wrestling promotion, AEW, delivered a highly successful pay-per-view, WrestleDream 2025. From spectacular matches to memorable moments, it was a massive hit, and now, the company is moving forward towards its next major event, Full Gear 2025.The pay-per-view is scheduled to take place on Saturday, November 22, at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. While the events of WrestleDream have hinted at some potential in-ring showdowns, the show could also benefit from shocking returns. So, here are the top five stars who could make their thunderous comeback at AEW Full Gear 2025.#5. Britt BakerBritt Baker has been one of All Elite Wrestling's biggest homegrown talents since its inception in 2019. However, The Doctor has been absent from AEW since November 2024, with major speculations regarding her status. With Baker's contract keeping her in AEW for an extended while, Tony Khan and his company could pull off a huge shocker by bringing Baker to Full Gear 2025 and letting her begin a fresh tenure that could take her back to the top of the mountain.#4. MJFIn his last televised AEW appearance, Maxwell Jacob Friedman made it clear that he planned to ascend to the top of the company once again, hinting at regaining the World Championship. The Salt of the Earth could return at Full Gear 2025 to begin his quest to claim the top prize of All Elite Wrestling, potentially against Hangman Adam Page. Furthermore, he still holds the Casino Gauntlet contract, which could play a vital role upon his return to AEW.#3. Beth CopelandThe wrestling world was shocked to see WWE Hall of Famer Beth Copeland debut in AEW at All Out 2025. However, the night did not end well for her, as FTR laid a beatdown on Beth as she tried to make the save for her real-life husband, Adam Copeland. That was the first and last time the fans saw The Glamazon in the Jacksonville-based promotion. However, it could change at Full Gear 2025 with another shocking appearance and be revealed as the newest All Elite Wrestling women's roster member.#2. Adam CopelandAdam Copeland had to witness his real wife, Beth Copeland, take a double-team Piledriver at the hands of FTR at All Out 2025. After witnessing that, Cope decided to leave AEW and said he was unsure about a potential return. It has been a few months since that night, but one thing is certain: there will be the fire of payback burning inside Cope to extract revenge on FTR. Following a reset, the WWE Hall of Famer could potentially return at Full Gear 2025 to go after his foes and avenge the beatdown of his beloved wife.#1. Christian CageChristian Cage and his former tag team partner, Adam Copeland, had a spectacular reunion run in All Elite Wrestling for the last few months. With the Rated-R superstar going on hiatus, Cage has also been absent from television following that. However, a shocking moment could see Christian and Cope return together at Full Gear 2025 to target FTR for their aforementioned actions, reigniting their rivalry.