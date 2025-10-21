  • home icon
  • AEW
  • 5 top stars who could return for AEW Full Gear 2025

5 top stars who could return for AEW Full Gear 2025

By N.S Walia
Modified Oct 21, 2025 10:23 GMT
Adam &amp; Beth Copeland are real-life husband wife (Image via Beth Copeland
Adam & Beth Copeland are real-life husband wife (Image via Beth Copeland's X)

The Jacksonville-based wrestling promotion, AEW, delivered a highly successful pay-per-view, WrestleDream 2025. From spectacular matches to memorable moments, it was a massive hit, and now, the company is moving forward towards its next major event, Full Gear 2025.

Ad
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The pay-per-view is scheduled to take place on Saturday, November 22, at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. While the events of WrestleDream have hinted at some potential in-ring showdowns, the show could also benefit from shocking returns. So, here are the top five stars who could make their thunderous comeback at AEW Full Gear 2025.

#5. Britt Baker

Britt Baker has been one of All Elite Wrestling's biggest homegrown talents since its inception in 2019. However, The Doctor has been absent from AEW since November 2024, with major speculations regarding her status. With Baker's contract keeping her in AEW for an extended while, Tony Khan and his company could pull off a huge shocker by bringing Baker to Full Gear 2025 and letting her begin a fresh tenure that could take her back to the top of the mountain.

Ad

Insane Vince McMahon ideas that got canceled - Watch Here!

#4. MJF

In his last televised AEW appearance, Maxwell Jacob Friedman made it clear that he planned to ascend to the top of the company once again, hinting at regaining the World Championship. The Salt of the Earth could return at Full Gear 2025 to begin his quest to claim the top prize of All Elite Wrestling, potentially against Hangman Adam Page. Furthermore, he still holds the Casino Gauntlet contract, which could play a vital role upon his return to AEW.

Ad

#3. Beth Copeland

The wrestling world was shocked to see WWE Hall of Famer Beth Copeland debut in AEW at All Out 2025. However, the night did not end well for her, as FTR laid a beatdown on Beth as she tried to make the save for her real-life husband, Adam Copeland. That was the first and last time the fans saw The Glamazon in the Jacksonville-based promotion. However, it could change at Full Gear 2025 with another shocking appearance and be revealed as the newest All Elite Wrestling women's roster member.

Ad

#2. Adam Copeland

Adam Copeland had to witness his real wife, Beth Copeland, take a double-team Piledriver at the hands of FTR at All Out 2025. After witnessing that, Cope decided to leave AEW and said he was unsure about a potential return. It has been a few months since that night, but one thing is certain: there will be the fire of payback burning inside Cope to extract revenge on FTR. Following a reset, the WWE Hall of Famer could potentially return at Full Gear 2025 to go after his foes and avenge the beatdown of his beloved wife.

Ad

#1. Christian Cage

Christian Cage and his former tag team partner, Adam Copeland, had a spectacular reunion run in All Elite Wrestling for the last few months. With the Rated-R superstar going on hiatus, Cage has also been absent from television following that. However, a shocking moment could see Christian and Cope return together at Full Gear 2025 to target FTR for their aforementioned actions, reigniting their rivalry.

About the author
N.S Walia

N.S Walia

Nikunj is an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BArch graduate, but his 25+ years of fandom and desire to work in this industry led him to become a pro wrestling writer. When he writes, he uses the same passion, extensive knowledge, and keeping up-to-date with the wrestling world as his USPs.

Nikunj has four years of experience. He has conducted interviews with stars like Great Khali, RVD, Mickie James, Maria Kanellis, and Heath Slater. The first match he watched was between 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin and The Rock. Interestingly, Nikunj's favorite wrestler is another historical rival of The Rock - John Cena. He has been a fan of Cena due to his Never Give Up attitude.

Besides wrestling and writing about it, Nikunj is interested in dance and basketball.

Know More

Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences

Quick Links

Edited by N.S Walia
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications